Oregon Ducks Ramping Up Pursuit For Top Tight End Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting the tight end position at a high level over the past few recruiting cycles and the 2027 cycle is no different. After recently transition over from wide receiver to tight end, three-star recruit Charles Davis has seen his recruitment began to take off.
One of the more underrated recruits in the 2027 cycle, Davis landed an offer from Oregon in September and has been feeling the love from the Ducks ever since. Oregon was finally able to get Davis out for a visit and they knocked the visit out of the park.
Impact Visit
Davis spoke with Rivals about his recruitment after he recently visited Oregon during the Ducks' 30-20 loss to Indiana. He was taken back by the Ducks' coaching staff and his experience in Eugene during his visit.
“That’s No. 1 for sure. That’s the top school for sure right now. The environment was crazy. The fans were amazing. Even though they lost, very supportive. The atmosphere was something to remember for sure. The tight ends coach, coach Drew, and coach Nick, the player personnel guy, and coach Lanning, I recently met, and they’re all great. (Lanning) is straightforward and very cool," Davis said.
Davis' Prospect Profile
The No. 552 prospect in the country and No. 70 player in California according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Davis earned his offer from Oregon on Sept. 19. The Ducks were the fourth Power 4 team to offer Davis. Utah, Cincinnati, Minnesota, and West Virginia round out the five Power 4 teams to offer him, to no avail.
Davis' visit to Oregon was only the second visit he's taken as a recruit. Earlier this season, he visited with San Diego State for an unofficial visit.
If he continues to develop as the season rolls along and into the offseason, he could become one of the best tight ends in the region.
Oregon's Recent Tight End Recruiting History
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon pulled off a late flip and were able to pull four-star tight end away from Washington. Vander Ploog, the No. 13 tight end and No. 244 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, committed and signed to Oregon during the Early Signing Period last year.
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is arguably the crown jewel of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 2 tight end and No. 25 player in the country. A true athletic freak who is also committed to the Ducks' basketball team, Harrison could fight for snaps right away if he signs with Oregon.
Ducks' starting tight end Kenyon Sadiq is more than likely headed for the NFL next spring, the Ducks will have space behind current second-string tight end Jamari Johnson. That leaves room for talented, young players like Ploog and Harrison to compete for snaps.