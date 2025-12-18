The Oregon Ducks have been busy since the conclusion of the regular season.

Not only has coach Dan Lanning had to worry about game planning for their first-round College Football Playoff game vs. James Madison, but he's had to run multiple coaching searches with both coordinators accepting head coaching positions.

Dan Lanning Addresses Challenge Of Transfer Portal And Coaching Changes

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has accepted the challenge of multi-tasking critical parts of his job during the most important part of the season and offered up on a refreshing take on what is one of the most hectic times of the college football season, especially for a coach in charge of a team in the CFP.

“It's a fun challenge. Again, our focus right now is really this season, finishing this out. We got a group of guys here together, but I think that's the fun part of college football. You got to adapt. You got to adjust. Is not how any of us would script it, but if we can do it better than anybody else, we'll be in great shape," Lanning said.

Quick Coaching Search

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the coaching carousel started spinning in the final few weeks of the regular season, it quickly became apparent that both of Oregon's coordinators would be considered hot commodities.

Then on Dec. 1, Ducks' offensive coordinator Will Stein was named as the head coach at Kentucky. A few days later on Dec. 4, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was tapped as the next coach for Cal. Both coaches have announced that they will stay on with the Ducks for their CFP run.

Lanning went to work quickly and by the end of the week, news emerged that Chris Hampton is expected to get promoted to defensive coordinator and Drew Mehringer will be getting a promotion to offensive coordinator.

Transfer Portal Targets

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only has Lanning had to deal with players entering the transfer portal, but he's also had to build out the Ducks' portal strategy along with general manager Marshall Malchow.

One of the biggest decisions that will dictate how Oregon navigates the transfer portal during the upcoming window is if Dante Moore declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Ducks' star quarterback could be one of the top players selected if he declares.

If Moore does end up heading off to the NFL, expect Oregon to be in the mix for the top available quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

Oregon will also be in the market for offensive linemen with Alex Harkey, Isaiah World, and Emmanuel Pregnon being in their final year of elgibility. The Ducks could also see Dave Iuli and Iapani Laloulu forego their eligbility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft as early entrants. Last offseason, the Ducks landed the No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings in World.

