Oregon Ducks' Drew Mehringer Reveals Coaching Strategy with Tight Ends

Oregon Ducks co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer addressed the media during fall camp. With former Ducks tight ends Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson going pro, which young members of Oregon's tight end room are ready to break out?

Lily Crane

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
EUGENE - Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq has dominated Oregon Ducks headlines heading into the 2025 season, but he’s not the only athlete that could break out at the position, according to tight ends coach Drew Mehringer.

The co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach told the media during the second week of fall camp that the opportunity is up for grabs for anyone to gain playing time at the position.

“In my room, we're not telling these guys, ‘Hey, you got to wait your turn.’ We're saying, ‘Hey, if you're good enough, you're old enough,’” Mehringer said. “But you got to go out and earn it. And guys like Kenyon have worked really hard for two seasons for this opportunity.”

Tight End Legacy

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mehringer used recent Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert as examples. While Ferguson secured ample playing time early in his collegiate career, Herbert dealt with injury for his first couple of seasons. When he returned, he was still further down the depth chart, but eventually Herbert saw more snaps.

Both are working to make NFL opening day rosters, with the Los Angeles Rams selecting Ferguson in the second round and the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Herbert as an undrafted free agent.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now that Ferguson and Herbert are no longer part of the Ducks’ tight end room, Sadiq becomes the leader both on and off the field.

“Thankful for the leadership that we've had in that room from Terrance and Patrick, and it's kind of carrying over,” Mehringer said. “Kenyon’s doing a really good job in that room, kind of weirdly, (with) the young guys, (Sadiq’s) the old head down in that room.”

A Young Tight End Group Set To Take The Stage

Aug. 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer addresses the media at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex. / Lily Crane - Oregon Ducks On SI

Sadiq played in all possible 28 games over the last two years, but gets his opportunity to be the top tight end this fall. Oregon coach Dan Lanning went so far as to call him “one of the most dynamic players in college football.”

With Sadiq potentially joining Ferguson and Herbert in the NFL next spring, the Ducks may have another starting tight end in 2026. Outside of Sadiq, sophomore Roger Saleapaga played the most snaps for Oregon last season, while redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson comes in ready after earning reps at Louisville in 2024.

“I think that any organization has an obligation to continue to develop their young players,” Mehringer said. “You didn't bring them here so they could be emergency situations or Band-Aid situations for the upcoming season.”

Oregon tight end Roger Saleapaga works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vander Ploog is the lone true freshman in Mehringer’s room, but Kade Caton, A.J. Pugliano and Zach Grace join him as redshirt underclassmen. Mehringer praised the work the members of his room have done to improve so far over the offseason.

Even though Sadiq and others have earned actual game reps, there’s still some uncertainty with it being a new starting tight end, as well as Oregon starting a new quarterback in 2025.

“It's really actually exciting right now, and it's been really, really fun to coach hard at times because you don't have the same Terrance Fergusons and guys out there that you can go to sleep at night knowing that we can throw anything you want at the kid, and he's going to know what to do and execute it,” Mehringer said. “But that's part of coaching and that's what makes it fun.”

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

