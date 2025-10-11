Oregon Ducks' Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Earns Major NFL Draft Ranking
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has burst onto the national scene this season. Just a season after All-Conference tight end Terrance Ferguson was the featured player at the position and was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sadiq has taken over and is dominating in his role so far this season. While he’s not a newcomer, it almost feels that way as he’s become such an important piece to the Ducks' offense.
Sadiq already has 15 receptions for 204 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. If the Mackey Award were awarded in early October, it would likely go to Sadiq. With that, NFL analysts have taken notice. In a recent NFL draft ranking by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Sadiq was named the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft and also tabbed as a first-round pick, going in the top-20.
At 6-3, 245 pounds, Sadiq has an ideal frame for a modern hybrid tight end. Beyond the frame, his athleticism and in-line speed are a match nightmare for any defense. One of the qualities that makes him an elite prospect is the fact that he gives incredible effort in the blocking phases of the game as well. Sadiq is an integral part of the rushing attack with his blocking.
What The Experts Say:
“Like at running back, there is a clear No. 1 at tight end, then a group of promising prospects competing for the next tier. Right now, I'll give Royer and Trigg the edge after Sadig, but this group is fluid. NC State's Justin Joly, Texas' Jack Endries and Ohio State's Max Klare all have the talent to be in the tier below Sadiq,” Brugler said.
“Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who's an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands,” CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson said.
Sadiq’s skillset is rare for a tight end, but what separates him from the pack is the fact that he’s seemingly still scratching the surface of his potential.
While he checks off most of the boxes of an elite prospect, he’s still young in his playing career and still blossoming into a finished product in all facets of the game. The word "potential" is scary in sports, but Sadiq has immense potential to develop into an even better player.
It’s likely Sadiq will hear his name called early in the 2026 NFL Draft and deservedly so. The Oregon tight end factory has begun to churn out major talent in recent years and doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.
The amount of talent in the building in Eugene is undeniable, and with the success of recent players who have made the transition to the NFL, expect players like Sadiq to continue being a constant.