Oregon Fans Should Enjoy These Ducks Before The NFL Draft Comes Calling

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks enter their first round home College Football Playoff matchup with a roster capable of making a run at a national championship. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team has a goal of delivering Duck fans their first national championship in school history, and several players look to make an impact in contributing to that effort.

When the season concludes, however, many of Oregon's most talented players on offense and defense who contributed to the Ducks reaching the CFP for the second consecutive season are likely to depart for the NFL Draft this offseason. Here’s a list of the Oregon players expected to leave this offseason and the impact they've had with the Ducks.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Dante Moore, Kenyon Sadiq Lead Oregon NFL Prospects

Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq are the two Ducks who are projected to be first-round prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. Moore has put on a sensational performance this season on offense, leading Oregon to the playoff, throwing for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Moore also hasn't ruled out the opportunity of returning to Oregon for another season, despite him being projected as a top draft pick. That decision, however, likely depends on how the Ducks perform in the CFP. Sadiq has been one of the best tight ends in college football this season and the top receiving leader for Oregon, collecting 40 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.

Potential Losses At the Line of Scrimmage

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are expected to lose several players on both sides of the line of scrimmage to the NFL Draft this offseason. Likely losses on Oregon’s offensive line to the NFL include left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, left tackle Isaiah World, center Iapani Laloulu, and offensive tackle Alex Harkey. Oregon’s offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season and could give the Ducks a hidden edge in the CFP.

On the defensive line, edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, along with defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington, are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. Losing two edge rushers would be a major loss for the Ducks on defense for next season, as the two combined for 85 total tackles and 12 sacks this year.

Other Notable Losses For Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Two of Oregon’s top leaders on defense this season, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and defensive back Dillon Thieneman, are both projected to be third-round selections in the NFL Draft, according to ESPN. Boettcher and Thieneman have been the heart and soul of Oregon’s dominant defense this season, as the two combined for 168 total tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks.

Oregon cornerbacks Jadon Canady and Theran Johnson could also potentially declare for the NFL Draft. Both Canady and Johnson have been crucial pieces to the Ducks' secondary this season. Other notable potential losses that will impact the Ducks' offense after this season include wide receivers Evan Stewart, Gary Bryant Jr., and Malik Benson.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stewart and Bryant Jr. have both been sidelined with injuries this season, but are aiming to return to the field for the playoff in hopes of fueling a national championship run. During their absence, Benson has stepped up, as he leads the Ducks in receiving heading into Oregon's first-round CFP matchup against No. 12 James Madison with 31 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Noah Whittington could also be a notable loss on offense for the Ducks this season. Whittington has been a crucial piece to the Ducks' running back trio that also features Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. Whittington leads the Ducks in rushing this season with 774 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries.

The good news for Oregon moving forward is that they've been down this road before. Following last year's 13-1 season, Oregon replaced multiple starters who left for the NFL Draft. Oregon fans are hoping that these players can cap off their Duck careers by delivering a national championship to Eugene.

