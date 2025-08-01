Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Prediction In College Football Playoff
Fox Sports sportscaster Tim Brando recently revealed his prediction for the top-15 teams of the 2025 college football season, and some of his decisions might shock fans.
Instead of calling his ranking a "preseason poll," Brando's list was clarified as a prediction of the order of college football's top-15 teams at the end of the year, after the College Football Playoff. Brando released the ranking while appearing on Crain and Company.
Before revealing his top-15, Brando criticized the practice of preseason polls as a whole:
"They never 'effing' get it. Preseason polls are built on what? Returning players, history, tradition, and where are we selling the most magazines? Simple as that. It's always been about that," said Brando.
As a result of Brando's rankings not being preseason rankings, there are some unexpected teams than the usual suspects like the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
On the other hand, Brando has some surprising teams left out of the CFP for the upcoming season.
Tim Brando's Top-15
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Clemson Tigers
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. LSU Tigers
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Georgia Bulldogs
8. Iowa State Cyclones
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Illinois Fighting Illinis
11. Tulane Green Wave
12. Oklahoma Sooners
13. Boise State Broncos
14. Alabama Crimson Tide
15. Arizona State Sun Devils
Brando has picked Ohio State to win a second consecutive national championship, meaning the Buckeyes are No. 1 in his rankings. He also has Clemson losing to Ohio State at the end of the 12-team playoff.
While Brando has a number of blue-blood programs in his top-15 prediction, he also has some surprises. Will Iowa State be the highest finisher from the Big 12? Will the Cyclones make it past Oregon in the CFP?
Brando has the Ducks making the postseason, but he believes that Oregon's inexperience at quarterback will hold the team back in the CFP. Still, the longtime college football analyst has confidence in Oregon's projected starting quarterback, Dante Moore:
"Dante Moore, he's a stud. Everyone knows how good this kid is. Normally I would not even put them that far up with a new quarterback. . . . Man are they good in their fronts. Offensively, defensively. Skill people are still very good, and Dan Lanning is just too good of a coach not to have a team in the playoff yet again. I think that the inexperience at quarterback on that stage once they get to the playoffs can be problematic," said Brando.
As for the rest of Brando's prediction, the placement of Tulane and Boise State certainly draw attention.
The Green Wave landed former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff after he was reportedly facing a seven-game suspension from the Cougars for violating the school's honor code.
Boise State was one of the top teams in the country in 2024, and Brando predicts similar success for the Broncos in 2025. However, Brando believes that the non-Power Four team to make this year's CFP will be Tulane.