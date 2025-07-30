Oregon Ducks Leading Georgia Bulldogs For Elite 4-Star Recruit?
Four-star athlete Myson Johnson-Cook is one of the top recruits from the class of 2027. Several of the nation’s top programs are looking to recruit Johnson-Cook, including the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are one of the top programs recruiting the athlete.
Johnson-Cook is a four-star athlete playing both running back and linebacker. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Johnson-Cook is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 athlete, and the No. 5 player from Texas. The four-star recruit recently revealed that the two schools pushing the hardest for him are Oregon and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Oregon Ducks Leading The Way?
The Oregon Ducks are one of the two schools that have been heavily recruiting Johnson-Cook and are having success doing so. The recruit had a visit with the Ducks in May, which made him feel like a priority. Johnson-Cook revealed to On3 why Oregon is standing out, with the visit being a factor.
“I loved the coaches, the atmosphere there, and I also love how the fans are all about Oregon,” Johnson-Cook told On3. “I enjoyed the baseball game I went to in Eugene … that’s when I realized the citizens and the fans in Eugene are all about Oregon.”
“I was also with the coaching staff and I loved it,” Johnson-Cook continued. “Oregon made me feel like a priority because of how much they contact and call me.”
Oregon running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples has been one of the top recruiters for Johnson-Cook. The recruit is a speedy player who could open up any team’s offense. With how talented of an athlete he is, Samples is making sure that Oregon has a dominant presence throughout his recruitment.
“Oregon has made me feel like a priority since June 15 - by making a hard push for me and texting and calling me nearly every day,” Johnson-Cook added. “I’m making plans on making it back up there during the season.”
The Oregon Ducks are trending towards once again being a top team in college football next season. The team has a deep running back room, and getting Johnson-Cook on campus to see how the offense runs the ball will be a big step in his recruitment.
Bringing Johnson-Cook to a baseball game in the spring and seeing the crowd is one of the reasons he is interested in the program. Bringing Johnson-Cook to a football game in the fall in Autzen Stadium should be another boost in his recruitment.
The other program that is making a strong push for Johnson-Cook is the Georgia Bulldogs. He had a great visit with Georgia, and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Josh Crawford made a strong impression on the recruit.
It will be a tough battle for Johnson-Cook, but the Oregon Ducks are putting up a fight and making Johnson-Cook feel like a priority.
Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have received three commitments from the class of 2027 already. The first commitment was from four-star defensive end Cameron Pritchett, who verbally committed on June 2. The most recent commitment was also a big one, as the Ducks landed four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman.
The Ducks already have strong momentum from the class of 2027, and it will benefit the program in the long run. The early commits can help recruit more players to join the team throughout the year. Oregon faced a rough go with the class of 2026, showing the importance of bringing in top recruits early.
Although James-Cook has not stated plans on committing soon, the Oregon Ducks are in a strong place with the four-star recruit.