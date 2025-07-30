What Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson Said About Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Injury
In the past couple of years, the Oregon Ducks headed into the season with returning veteran wide receivers such as Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson. With senior Evan Stewart missing time due to injury, the program enters 2025 with more uncertainty at the wideout position.
Among the players who could play a crucial role this fall is senior transfer Malik Benson. The receiver spoke at Oregon media day about his budding connection with Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Benson's Relationship With Quarterbacks
Coach Dan Lanning hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback prior to the start of fall camp. Austin Novosad and Luke Moga are among those competing at the position, but Moore is projected to start.
Benson has appeared in videos on social media working out with Moore in the offseason. He told the media on Monday that it’s going to be an “easy connection” because of the off-field chemistry.
“Dante, he has a special talent,” Benson said. “And I just can't wait for everybody to be able to see our relationship that we built outside of football.”
Moore redshirted the 2024 season while learning from veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He entered college as a five-star recruit out of Michigan and played his freshman year for the UCLA Bruins.
The quarterback gave some mixed performances with the Bruins but has shown flashes of stardom between his high school career and college gameplay.
“There's never a route that we have that's a dead route,” Benson said. “Because at any point he could be like, ‘Man, I'm just gonna go to this one,’ just because he's a special quarterback.”
Neither Moore nor Benson has for sure locked in a starting role in 2025. If their relationship continues to develop during fall camp and their individual performances keep trending in a positive direction, Benson could very well be one of Moore’s top targets this fall.
How Stewart’s Injury Impacts Receivers
Oregon lost top wide receiver in Tez Johnson to the NFL this offseason, so the news that Stewart would be returning for another season of college football was huge for the Ducks’ offense. Now that Stewart suffered a torn patellar injury, other names will need to carry more of the receiving load.
“It's very sad to see your brother go down,” Benson said. “But I will say as receivers, that just made everybody step up.”
Benson joined Oregon after beginning his collegiate career at the junior college level. In Benson’s two seasons with Hutchinson Community College, he displayed his prowess at the position by setting a school record of 2,152 receiving yards.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment
MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far
“I feel like I put in a lot of work in junior college to get to where I was at,” Benson said. “So once the coaches I know got to call in, it wasn't really a surprise.”
The receiver then spent the 2023 season with Alabama. As a junior, he recorded 13 receptions for 162 yards in 14 games for the Crimson Tide. Benson went on to play for the Florida State Seminoles, starting all 12 games and ranking second on the team in receptions and receiving yards last season.
The 6-1, 195-pound wideout can now play a key role in the Ducks’ quest to repeat as Big Ten Conference Champions.
“For every receiver, I feel like there's more opportunity,” Benson said about Stewart’s injury. “It's like, honestly, everybody is getting a chance at a spot that was there, but now it's gone.”
Benson added that the experience will be big for the younger receivers like freshman Dakorien Moore, who will get the chance to play different positions at receiver by the time they get to their sophomore and junior seasons.