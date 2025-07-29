Top-5 College Football Offensive Coordinators Primed To Become Head Coaches
Heading into the upcoming season, there's a handful of former offensive coordinators who are making their head coaching debuts, including Florida Atlantic's Zach Kittley and App State's Dowell Loggains.
With another productive season, the Oregon Ducks could see their second consecutive offensive coordinator take a head coaching job next offseason. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's first offensive play caller was Kenny Dillingham, who spent one season with the program in 2022 before taking over at Arizona State.
1. Oregon's Will Stein
Stein has coached two Ducks quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft in Denver Broncos' Bo Nix and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel. He knows how to develop talent on the offensive end and has kept the Oregon machine moving after Dillingham's departure.
Stein is young, he's only 35 years old, but that shouldn't deter programs that are looking for an up-and-coming coach. If the Ducks' offense resembles anything from the past two seasons, Stein will be entertaining head coaching options next offseason.
2. Clemson's Garrett Riley
Another 35-year-old coach on the rise, Riley is set to lead one of the best offenses in the country at Clemson this season with a Heisman candidate quarterback in Cade Klubnik at the helm. He was a vital part of TCU's run to the 2022 national championship game as the Horned Frogs' offensive coordinator. The brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley, coaching football is the Riley family business and Garrett is next in line to be a head coach sooner rather than later.
3. Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki
The second-oldest coach on the list at 44 years old, Kotelnicki has been an offensive coordinator at six different programs since 2007. He's one of the most experienced play callers in the country and is also set to lead one of the top offenses in the country. After calling plays for two different Power 4 programs, Kotelnicki is poised to elevate his job status soon.
4. Oklahoma's Ben Arbuckle
The youngest coach on the list, Arbuckle is 29 years old. He comes over from Washington State and has plenty of experience to his resume despite his youth. Arbuckle has history with Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and will need a big season from the darkhorse Heisman candidate in order to get on the radar for open positions next winter.
5. Alabama's Ryan Grubb
Grubb re-joined Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer after spending time as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. After DeBoer left Washington at the end of last offseason for the job in Tuscaloosa, Grubb applied for his ex-boss's job, but lost out to Jedd Fisch, leading to Grubb taking the job with the Seahawks.
He's spent time in the NFL and has had success at the college level. A lot of question marks surround the Crimson Tides' offense, but with Grubb and DeBoer back together, good things are bound to happen.