Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Flexes Off-Field Brand With Latest NIL Move

Receiver Evan Stewart made his long-awaited return to the field for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Week 1. With Stewart back in action for his final season of eligibility, the receiver's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) opportunities seem to be greater than ever.

Stewart posted about his newest partnership with McDonald’s Oregon on Friday, spotlighting another noteworthy opportunity he’s taking advantage of.

Receiver Evan Stewart’s Newest NIL Deal

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart during fall camp | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Stewart knows how to capitalize off his personal brand – and NIL deals are also all about timing. Just a week after the receiver played his first collegiate football game in over a year and one day before a Week 2 road test against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Stewart posted in partnership with McDonald’s Oregon:

McDonald’s Oregon is just Stewart’s latest NIL venture. Back in March, he joined forces with Oregon’s DOAF (Ducks of a Feather). Tight end Jamari Johnson, running back Dierre Hill Jr., receiver Iverson Hooks and Stewart all promoted the Nike Air Max 95 BB PE (“The Woods” and “Lumber Yard”) colorways on social media, with proceeds directly benefiting participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

It doesn’t hurt that Stewart’s personal brand continues to ascend – and it’ll likely only grow with another standout season on the football field. Stewart is especially influential on TikTok, where he has 2.1 million followers and 75.6 million likes. He has 270,000 Instagram followers and over 30,200 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Evan Stewart’s Start to Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Season

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The veteran receiver’s first game back from a torn patellar injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2025 season provided mixed results.

Not only was the season opener an opportunity for Stewart to play in front of the Autzen Stadium crowd after time away, but it also marked the start of his first season with Dante Moore the Oregon starter at quarterback. The duo looked comfortable connecting vs. the Boise State Broncos. Stewart hauled in eight receptions for 72 yards and an average on nine yards per reception.

But on special teams, Stewart struggled, most notably with a muffed punt return. Moore and the program still didn’t seem too fazed about Stewart’s performance.

"There were some times when Stew got in his head because of some mistakes he had made,” Moore said. “But just knowing him, he’s going to bounce back. He’s going to make sure that he goes out here next week attacking with a smile on his face. And the playmakers we have here are special. I’m blessed to be here with them.”

Oregon Ducks With Top NIL Valuations

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart currently ranks No. 98 with a projected $1.5 million valuation in On3’s college athlete NIL valuation rankings, but he’s not the only Ducks standout on the list. Here are all of the Oregon players who rank in the top-100, per On3:

Quarterback Dante Moore (No. 4 - $5 million)

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 68 - $2 million)

Safety Koi Perich (No. 87 - $2 million)

Receiver Evan Stewart (No. 98 - $1.5 million)

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander (No. 99 - $1.5 million)

That’s not including players like Johnson, Hill and Hooks, who are all capitalizing on their NIL opportunities.

Moore leads all Ducks players in NIL valuation, according to On3, by around $3 million more than the next Oregon player. Not only does he have the top-four national ranking among athletes, but Moore is second among college football players, only trailing Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah ($6.5 million).

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