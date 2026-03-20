Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Shows Off the Ducks’ Latest NIL Move

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart has a chance to be a key piece of one of the nation’s top receiving corps in 2026. All signs point to a successful recovery for Stewart, as videos from Oregon's spring football practices show he is participating. Also, Oregon's new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer revealed that it's the hardest he's ever seen "Stewie" work.

Ducks fans can't wait to watch Stewart - potentially in Oregon's annual spring football game on Saturday, April 25.

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But before that, Stewart is grabbing attention for his NIL. Stewart is joining forces with Oregon's DOAF (Ducks of a Feather), apart of Oregon's Division Street NIL collective.

Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson running back Dierre Hill Jr., and transfer receiver Iverson Hooks have taken to social media to promote the newest Nike innovation - two Air Max 95 BB PE colorways ("The Woods" and "Lumber Yard.") All the proceeds directly benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

While the release is noteworthy, the inclusion of Stewart, Hill Jr., Johnson and Hooks also signals a changing of the guard as new Ducks will take the spotlight in 2026.

Evan Stewart's Embraces Oregon's NIL

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DOAF is a brand with unique apparel and footwear in partnership with the University of Oregon to support student-athletes with NIL opportunities. It's a smart way that Oregon has become one of the nation's leaders in the NIL era as the Ducks continue to adapt to the ever-changing college football landscape.

For Stewart, it's an exciting collaboration that boosts his impressive social platform and personal brand. After quarterback Dante Moore, Stewart has the second-highest NIL valuation on the Oregon roster at $1.5 million per On3. Stewart's NIL valuation is the fourth-highest among all receivers in college football.

And now, Stewart is getting a jump start on an exciting 2026 season with a eye-catching photoshoot for the DOAF release.

As Stewart wrote on his Instagram, "Details go crazy."

With a wood-inspired and forest-inspired variants, The Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon PE's directly reference Matthew Knight Arena's iconic tree-laden basketball court, which was redesigned for the 2024-2025 inaugural Big Ten season by Van Horne Designs.

Want to get a pair and simultaneously support the Oregon athletes? They will be available on Air Max Day, which is Thursday, March 26, on the GOAT app. Prior to their public release, the shoes will debut at Flight Club New York, Miami, and Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21. The price of these shoes when they drop is $250.

Evan Stewart's TikTok Fame And Personal Brand

Stewart has a strong personal brand on social media with 280,000 followers on Instagram, 2.1 million followers on TikTok and 29,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

In an exclusive with Oregon Ducks on SI, Stewart discussed how he became TikTok famous and Stewart revealed that his friend asked him to join a video at his Texas High School - that then went viral.

"After the game, the cheerleaders from the other team are like, 'you're Evan Stewart!'" Stewart said on the Marcus Harper Show. "We all sitting here like, what are they talking about? They said, 'You are TikTok famous!'... We get on the bus and driving back to the school. And I checked the TikTok. The TikTok had like 300,000 views. And we posted it right before the game. So it's only been posted like two hours."

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Some of the people that Stewart has collaborated on TikTok with include: NFL star Jalen Ramsey, singer Addison Rae, singer Drake and singer Chris Brown.

Evan Stewart's Potential Breakout Season

Stewart enters his final season of eligibility with a chance to rebound from a torn patellar tendon suffered last summer, an injury that sidelined him for Oregon’s 2025 season.

Stewart, along with sophomores Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore could be a dangerous trio next season. Add in transfer Hooks and the Ducks are flirting with one of the most exciting receiver rooms in college football. Dakorien Moore and McClellan combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 and are looking to make the sophomore leap in 2026.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Stewart was a five-star prospect in a historically deep signing class at Texas A&M in 2022. He was the Aggies' lead receiver his freshman year, catching 53 passes for 649 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Ranked as the top receiver in the transfer portal in 2024, Stewart committed to Oregon over USC, LSU and Florida State. He was the Ducks' third leading receiver behind Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, ending the year with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

For clarification - What is an NIL valuation? It's described as an estimation of how much a specific college sports player’s NIL is worth at a given point in time. The On3 NIL Valuation is calculated by combining Roster Value and personal NIL.

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