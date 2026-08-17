Why I'm Buying Early Hype Around Oregon Ducks Receiver Gatlin Bair

The Oregon Ducks have a plethora of wide receivers worthy of playing time this season, and a limited number of reps that they can give out. However, former five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair, who is entering his first season with the Ducks program, has a chance to stand out.

For those unfamiliar, Bair attended Burley High School in Idaho, which is around eight hours away from the University of Idaho. It isn't a very popular high school; however, Bair put the school on the map with his electric playstyle and physical traits.

Bair is more than the average one-dimensional wide receiver, as he is a rare mix of speed and size. In fact, the talented prospect finished as a top runner in the nation and in the state as a whole. The track star posted a high time of 10.15 in the 100-meter and 20.47 in the 200-meter, according to 247Sports. He also measures in at 6-1.5 and 195 pounds, according to Rivals.

Gatlin Bair Returns From a Mission Trip

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talented wide receiver was a senior in high school during the 2023 season, but he is just now becoming a freshman with the Ducks after a mission trip that he took with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Now that he returns to football, he is still one step ahead of the players in his class. The talented receiver is entering his freshman season as a 20-year-old, which will only help the Ducks now that he is wiser due to age.

Bair is expected to come off the bench in his freshman season rather than a starter, but that won't keep him off the football field. In fact, it seems that he is going to be a key rotational receiver due to the speed he possesses. He is also very versatile and is able to play in the slot if needed, although his future seems to be brighter on the outside, as his quickness will cause separation on breaking routes such as comebacks, posts, and corners.

He has dealt with injuries during his first offseason in Eugene, so his recovery will be worth monitoring.

Still, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's excitement was noticeable when he was talking about Bair during his press conference following signing day in December. He expressed that he was excited about what Bair can do.

Dan Lanning Shared His Thoughts on Gatlin Bair

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Really excited to get him here,” he continued. “That’s one that you signed several years ago, and now you get the opportunity to have him here. I’m really excited about what Gatlin can do,” Lanning said.

Since arriving to campus new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer had great things to say.

Drew Mehringer Details Gatlin Bair's Speed

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Gatlin’s really fast. Like, that's not a secret. He's got the track times to prove it. I think that, you know, there's definitely some rust that has to get knocked off for him...But does he show a lot of very exciting things? Yeah. I mean, he didn't forget how to run, you know? He can definitely do that," Mehringer said.

If the Ducks' wide receiver continues to knock the rust off, he could be a player who finds himself with a starting role even by 2027.

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