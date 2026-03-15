Oregon Fans Will Love What Drew Mehringer Said About Receiver Gatlin Bair

The Oregon Ducks picked up a key member of their 2024 recruiting class over the offseason when five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair arrived on campus. Bair served a two-year mission, delaying his enrollment at Oregon until this winter.

Although he's a few years removed from his last snap of competitve football, Bair has all the tools necessary to compete for a significant role in the Ducks' wide receiver room right away. He was ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 27 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer taking notice

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the biggest reasons why Bair was so highly rated was because of his elite athleticism. Since getting promoted, Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has taken a keen notice to what Bair has been doing on the field.

“Gatlin’s really fast. Like, that's not a secret. He's got the track times to prove it. I think that, you know, there's definitely some rust that has to get knocked off for him...But does he show a lot of very exciting things? Yeah. I mean, he didn't forget how to run, you know? He can definitely do that," Mehringer said.

Bair has legitimate track speed. He was listed as a member of the 247Sports' 2024 Freaks List and ran a certified 10.15 100-meter dash in high school. It will be interesting to see how Bair's athleticism translates to the Big Ten.

It was a celebrated occasion when the Ducks landed Bair over Boise State and Michigan. He is a serious difference maker at wide receiver and could factor into their plans in the return game.

Projecting Gatlin Bair's role

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks already have two starters set to start at wide receiver next season in Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. That means Bair will have to find a way to crack the starting lineup alongside Oregon's top wide receivers.

Bair will be expected to compete with Jeremiah McClellan and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks for targets. If Bair ends up as a season-opening starter, he would be the second freshman in a row to start at wide receiver. Last year, Moore battled injury and still managed to end the year with 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Examining the Ducks' passing offense

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon will enter the upcoming season with one of the best passing offenses in the country. Led by quarterback Dante Moore, the Ducks have plenty of weapons to support the Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback.

In addition to Bair, Moore, and Stewart, Oregon can also rely on tight ends Jamari Johnson and Andrew Olesh. Johnson finished this past season as the Ducks' fourth-leading receiver with 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Mehringer has all the pieces to have a successful inaugural season as the Ducks' offensive coordinator. If they can put the pieces together, Oregon could return back to the College Football Playoff for the third season in a row under coach Dan Lanning.

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