Oregon Receiver Iverson Hooks Gets Candid on Tez Johnson Comparisons

One of the Oregon Ducks’ offseason additions out of the transfer portal, receiver Iverson Hooks, sat in front of the local press during Oregon Media Day on Aug. 3, revealing what fans can expect from him in Eugene.

Hooks detailed in his first conversation with Oregon media how he got his first name. It was a suggestion from his brother in the hospital room based on NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, listed at 6-0 and the league’s shortest MVP winner.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Hooks acknowledged he’s not much of a basketball junkie, his smaller 5-10, 175-pound frame has earned comparisons to another athlete who’s blocked out outside noise about his size and let his play on the field speak for itself – former Ducks receiver Tez Johnson.

Comparisons to Former Oregon Receiver Tez Johnson

Like Hooks, Johnson transferred from a program in his home state of Alabama, coming from Troy. In his two seasons with the Ducks, Johnson recorded 20 touchdowns and 2,080 yards on 169 receptions on his way to becoming an NFL Draft pick.

“I don't let it really put too much pressure on myself. I like being myself,” Hooks said about the comparisons. “I'm just satisfied and grateful to be able to be under the same conversation as a great receiver as Tez. Just both being from Alabama, I just look up to his footsteps, and hopefully I can carry along his shoes.”

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson’s hometown is Pinson, Alabama, while Hooks grew up in Pike Road. The similarities don’t stop there. Not only did Johnson boast a similar build at 5-10, 165 pounds, but Hooks is anticipated to fill a slot role in a similar way to Johnson.

Hooks said that the way coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks utilized Johnson during his time in Eugene was attractive, but also voiced wanting to be his own player.

“Honestly, I'm different just because like I like to be my own self. We kind of move alike, but different at the same time,” Hooks said. “We both were very quick left-to-right play. We gave the ability to get open with guys and stuff like that. So I feel like the comparison, there's nothing I can really take away from it just besides, they want me to be just as explosive as him.”

Why Iverson Hooks Chose Oregon Ducks

Pike Road's Iverson Hooks (1) points to a line of fans in the end zone on October 22, 2021. 1022 Pike Road Vs Greenville | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooks steps into a deep Oregon receiver room. Veteran receiver Evan Stewart returns after receiving lofty praise from Lanning and the Ducks roster during the offseason. Then there’s former five-star and No. 1 receiver recruit Dakorien Moore, who expressed wanting to become one of the nation’s best receivers in 2026.

Incoming five-star talent Jalen Lott and Gatlin Bair, as well as returning standout Jeremiah McClellan, only add to the weapons at the offense’s disposal. But Hooks comes off four years at UAB, where he notched 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The transfer receiver expressed always having his sights set on Eugene and even mentioned rooting for the Ducks when he was playing elsewhere.

“Oregon's always been a dream school for me being little, and just in that portal that went so fast, you only had a couple days,” Hooks said. “I just was patient, and then a time came when coach Lanning called me, and then I just didn’t give up that opportunity.”

Hooks now moves from the deep South to the Pacific Northwest, where players consistently say football is the focus in the college town of Eugene. As Hooks enters fall camp with his new team, he named the big adjustment so far.

“My biggest adjustment is probably the outside world. I'm just very different from being from Alabama. Just the community behind the Oregon football,” Hooks added. “No matter where you go, a grocery store, gas station, you're gonna see that they love Oregon here, and that's just big time. I'm glad to be a part of that.”

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