Everything Dakorien Moore Said at Oregon Ducks Media Day

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore starred in his true freshman season for the Oregon Ducks in 2025, after becoming one of the program's biggest recruiting wins under coach Dan Lanning.

While Moore immediately stepped into a starting role, he dealt with injuries at the end of his freshman campaign. The sophomore receiver spoke at Oregon Media Day about the importance of staying healthy and gave a bold prediction for his 2026 season.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything Dakorien Moore Said

Path to Becoming a Better Receiver:

“The most you'll probably hear it a lot, but the best ability is availability, and I wasn't very available last year towards the middle of the season. Of course, I got hurt, and I was I was out for a couple of games.”

“So the one thing, like I said, I took away from last year was just staying in the treatment room a lot because it came back to bite me last year. So just trying to make sure I stay good on my health and stuff like that. I think I think I'm gonna be probably one of the best receivers in the nation next year.”

Why He Thinks He’ll Be a Top Receiver:

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Just knowing what I trained for … To be the best. Yeah, to be the best. I train like that, and I put it in my mind. So I'm really praying that that's the outcome that I get … When you train, it's certain people you'll see certain training that they'll be able to breathe and talk while they're training. And if you training, you shouldn't be able to breathe and talk. So that's why I push myself for it.”

Biggest Lessons From 2025:

“Things that I remember most is just mainly the impact that the players left that were leaders on our team, guys especially like Dillon Thieneman. Of course, we got Dante Moore back. Our whole starting d-line that we had last year.”

“So just the impact that they left and the standard that they upheld last year, and how we can elevate that standard to be able to hold this year. Mainly, something I would say that I took away from it, or from them being here, is how well they stayed in the training room, and the amount of treatment that they got every single day.”

“They was in there every single day, had a plan, had a reason to be in there, even if they didn't have a reason to be in there. So just trying to take that and figure out what I want to do with that.”

Confidence Entering Sophomore Season:

“I would say I'm way more confident. Last year, I had them freshman jitters, just going out there not knowing what to expect. But as the season went on, of course, you get more comfortable being out there. And being this all season, I've learned a lot. Been around a lot of great players in the league and in college. So just learning everything that I can, I feel like I'm way more confident and comfortable just being on the field in general.”

Receiver Position’s Potential With Speed:

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore, right, is congratulated by football teammates including Dante Moore, left, after making it into the final round of the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“One thing I'm gonna say is if our football team was a track team, we would make it to nationals in the football one relay, like for sure. So that that should just tell you how fast we are. But other than that, I mean, we got Dante Moore in the backfield at quarterback, with like they said, Sonic and Knuckles at running back, so it's gonna be a lot of fun seeing how versatile the offense can be this year.”

What He Remembers Feeling After Peach Bowl Loss:

“My first year here, I wanted to make history, be legendary - the things that we was preaching to our team. So, being that I didn't accomplish that, it was already set on my mind like, no days off. Like, right back to it.”

“So, instantly from that day, I was by myself working. That next day, as soon as we got back, just 'cause like it meant that much to me. And like I said, it was similar to me going through high school. I lost state my freshman year of high school, and instantly, within the next couple days, my receiver coach had me and a couple of our other receivers training, just because we didn't want to feel that same grief again. It was kind of simple for me.”

Lessons Learned From Evan Stewart:

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Mostly the same thing that I picked up from Dillon and Dante is make sure we stand in the treatment room, even though he's like looked like he's 100 percent based off from where he came last year.”

“So, he's still in the training room every single day, getting treatment on the things that even come up or that he wouldn't expect to come up just because it means that much to him. So just doing the little things and making sure we have a routine.”

“He was the first person to tell me, make sure you get a routine when you come up here, because he seen that from the guys that was ahead of him. So, just making sure I have a routine and doing the things that I need to do every single day.”

Impact Evan Stewart Had on Him:

“I would say a very mature mindset is what I got from him. He was very selfless and uplifting, especially being that I was kind of a young guy, so a lot of my emotions was shown a little bit last year, and he was able to help me, just telling me to like stay calm about certain things and don't worry about this, don't focus on that.”

“And just giving me like certain advice and tips on things that I really need to focus my mind on. Just coming here to Oregon and mostly just my mindset approaching the game.”

One Word to Describe the Team:

“Dedicated, for sure. Just because I kind of compared to how my high school season went, my high school career went. My first year, I made it to state, lost at state. Second year won it all. Third year won it all. You know what I'm saying? So, I kind of compared to that.”

“The first year, we experienced a lot new team, new coaches, new culture. This year it's the same thing, but I feel like we got a lot of players back, so we kind of know what the standard is. And like I said, we're just trying to figure out a way to elevate it and make it to where we can still upheld that standard.”

Playing With Underdog Mindset vs. Being the Favorites:

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, I don't think I've ever played with the standard of being the underdog. Besides our last game, of course, in the playoffs last year. But other than that, I mean, we've always been expected to have a good playoff run. I don't really know.”

“Just I really just go day by day, game by day, just whatever the whatever the pressure is that we deal with, we deal with it. But we don't really like take in too much of the pressure. We just go out there and play ball. If we be honest, it's the same white line, same touchdowns, same distance between the end zones. We just go out there playing ball for real.”

The Harada Method:

“It helps a lot actually. Just knowing the things that we want to focus on, especially between before each practice, we'll meet before practice. So, he like showing it before each meeting that we have, before we even start meeting, so it like gets our mind trained on the things that we want to focus on before we even go to practice, makes practice a lot easier.”

Importance of Texas Community Work in the Offseason:

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Dakorien Moore part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just giving back in general is important. It means more to give back to the city that I grew up in. So just whatever I can do to give back to the kids that grew up in Dallas, mostly in the same circumstances that I grew up in, just means a lot to me in general.”

“… Mainly just creativity. Just like figuring out little ways that I could give back to them. That's not doing too much, but not doing like the least that I can do. You know what I'm saying? And I also got a team that I work with that helps me with ideas and stuff like that. That work with other athletes and stuff like that. So just having a creative mind to do whatever I can.”

What It Says About the Team’s Character That Players Give Back:

“It means a lot. We have players from every part of the U.S. on our team, so I think it just speaks volume to who we are as a team and just the character traits that we bring, not just on the field but off the field in general.”

Perks of Being a Nike Athlete:

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, flies over the goal line ahead of Oklahoma State’s David Kabongo for a second-quarter touchdown at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Can't disclose too much, but I am proud to be able to say that I signed with Nike. Very grateful and blessed to be able to say I signed with Nike. It's actually a dream come true, especially growing up having Odell Beckham as my favorite player, saying that he had signed with Nike.”

“It was just like a goal that I set for myself, and being that being that I reached it before I would expect, it was a dream come true. One thing I can say is that them foamposite cleats that I received, that we received last year. Of course, you've seen all the Nike athletes had them, and so me and Dante were, of course, two of the people who had them too last year.”

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