The Hidden Impact of Oregon Receiver Jeremiah McClellan’s Return From Injury

COLUMBUS - The No. 23 Oregon Ducks are expected to get a valuable piece back on offense in receiver Jeremiah McClellan. McClellan has been listed on the availability report as "probable" all week leading up to Oregon's Big Ten showdown vs. the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in front of more than 100,000 expected fans at Ohio Stadium.

At Oregon Ducks on SI, we reported that McClellan was warming up last Saturday before the Ducks' win over then- No. 20 Northwestern, a solid indication of positive signs in his recovery. McClellan broke his foot while he was warming up for Portland State on Sept. 18 and has missed six games.

The Crucial Timing Of Jeremiah McClellan's Return

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

The timing is crucial for Oregon, as the Ducks have three losses but still have slim College Football Playoff chances if they win out. That path begins Saturday, Nov. 7, against the Buckeyes, who are also fighting for their playoff lives with two losses.

The Oregon offense looks a lot different than when McClellan got injured. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is now the starter after Dante Moore suffered a concussion that is expected to be season-ending. Also, Oregon has analyst Jay Johnson calling plays after the Ducks parted ways with their offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer seven games into the season.

The Ducks have relied heavily on sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore, who leads the team through eight games with 41 receptions for 545 yards and six touchdowns. Moore is fresh off his best game yet, totaling a career-high 128 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown... Oregon’s longest offensive play this season.

McClellan could give Oreogn quarterback Dylan Raiola another explosive option alongside Moore. Despite playing just two games, McClellan remains tied with Moore for the team lead with two receptions of 50 yards or longer. Four of his seven catches this season gained at least 20 yards.

Ducks running back Jordon Davison, receiver Messiah Hampton and tight end Andrew Olesh were all listed as out on the most recent availability report for the Ducks.

Before his injury, McClellan led Oregon in receiving yards. Yet McClellan’s impact cannot be measured only by his receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Gets Back More Than Its Most Productive Receiver

There is one comment from McClellan that shows the kind of player and teammate the Ducks could be getting back.

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McClellan made headlines this spring when he stated he'd "rather die than drop the football." His obsession with the game made him a go-to for quarterback Dante Moore.

Before the season began, Lanning said that McClellan’s growth has been dramatic since he first arrived in Eugene as a four-star recruit after flipping his commitment to Oregon from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"I always expect more from J-Mac. I mean, he had an unbelievable jump last year, and I think he's a guy that's become really self-aware. For you to watch him out there on the field today, and compared to when he first got here, it’s not the same guy.”

“He catches the ball strong - the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece, but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year," Lanning said.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some of McClellan’s most meaningful contributions happen before the games even begin.

During pregame warmups, McClellan sets the tone with infectious energy. He dances and laughs with teammates, creating the kind of loose confidence that can help a team settle in before kickoff. This could be particularly important on Saturday in the Shoe.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan was not messing around in Ducks warm ups 💥📣#goducks https://t.co/LuYtx2sffk pic.twitter.com/IHkaLScGLx — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Jeremiah McClellan's Production

McClellan has the experience of pressure that comes with meaningful games, something that could come in handy vs. the Buckeyes. His best game of 2025 came in the College Football Playoff, when he finished with a career-high six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in the CFP first round vs. James Madison.

Last season, McClellan finished third on the team with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Only receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq had more receiving yards, and both of those former Ducks are now playing in the NFL.

McClellan carried that momentum into the 2026 season. Against Boise State, he matched his career high with six receptions while setting a new personal best with 150 receiving yards. His eight-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave Oregon its first lead of the game.

It was the first 100-yard receiving performance of McClellan’s career. He also became the first Duck to reach 150 receiving yards in a game since former Duck Tez Johnson recorded 181 yards in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.

Kickoff for Oregon vs. Ohio State is at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7 and will be broadcast on CBS. Ducks fans going to the game in Columbus are encouraged to wear green.

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