What Dakorien Moore Told Dez Bryant After Oregon Stunned Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant was in the stands for Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore’s last high school game in Texas. Nearly two years later, when the Ducks star pulled down a one-handed touchdown at Ohio Stadium in front of 103,551 fans and Bryant wanted everyone to remember he’d been watching all along.

Moore provided arguably the biggest highlight of the Big Ten showdown. The sophomore had Ohio State cornerback Dominick Kelly draped on him as Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola floated the ball toward the back corner of the end zone.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a one hand touchdown as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Dominick Kelly (24) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still moving toward the boundary, Moore twisted back, reached out with one hand and snagged the ball before coming down inbounds as jaws dropped inside The Horseshoe. The 11-yard touchdown helped push Oregon’s lead to 31-14 in the third quarter of its 41-28 upset over the then-No. 12 Buckeyes.

What Dez Bryant Said About Dakorien Moore

The play caught also the attention of one of the most accomplished receivers in Dallas Cowboys history. Bryant reposted the highlight of Moore, who is from the prestigious Duncanville High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, along with a new nickname for Moore, "Baby Goat (greatest of all time.)

“I told yall that’s baby (goat emoji),” Bryant wrote on X.

Moore clearly appreciated the praise, responding directly to Bryant.

“We still gotta show em unc (world emoji),” Moore wrote.

This was also not the first time Bryant has publicly praised the Oregon star, which makes the connection even more notable.

oregon ducks dakorien moore | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Moore about his relationship with Bryant and what the public support means to him, and the receiver shared a personal memory from his final game at Duncanville High School in Texas.

“If I’m being honest, it means a lot,” Moore said. “He came to my last high school game where we played North Crowley. Of course, we lost that game, but just the plays that I made and just seeing the excitement that he had - his enthusiasm that he was giving me, - just turned me up in that game.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Moore grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and developed into one of the nation’s most coveted recruits at Duncanville. Having one of the most accomplished receivers in Cowboys history attend his game and continue following his career has not been lost on the Oregon star.

An entire generation of football players grew up idolizing Bryant in his iconic No. 88 Cowboys jersey, making the Dallas star’s belief in Moore especially unique. It sounds like Moore values the personal encouragement from Bryant just as much as the public recognition.

"So seeing what he tweeted, just the fan base that he has, just shows a lot of love, and I have a lot of love and respect for him," Moore said.

Aug 25, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant cheers for his team prior to the game against the St Louis Rams at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore and Oregon's Chances To Make College Football Playoff

Moore led the Ducks in Columbus with seven catches for 56 yards, and the one-handed grab was his team-leading seventh touchdown catch of the season. Over his last four games, the Oregon receiver has hauled in 30 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

A week before the Ohio State win, Moore caught two touchdowns against Northwestern, including a 75-yarder from Raiola. The Ducks have now scored 34 and 41 points in back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since Jay Johnson took over play-calling duties. Oregon is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play with three regular-season games left.

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster season for the Ducks, who lost starting quarterback Dante Moore to a concussion that is expected to be season-ending. Has Oregon found its rhythm just in time? If the Ducks win out for their final three games, they have a 24.9 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff, per ESPN's FPI.

What is keeping Moore motivated with the season unfolding differently than anticipated? His answer returned to the very beginning.

“Just being that I’ll get the opportunity to go out there and play football is motivating me itself,” Moore told Amaranthus. “I grew up playing this game. We always say it’s a child’s game. Go out there, have fun, just let loose. So that’s what I pride myself on every time I step on the field.”

Moore made it clear to Bryant, he isn’t done showing the world what he can do. With three games left and Oregon still in the playoff hunt, he’ll have a chance to show what he can do with the season on the line.

Next up for Moore and the Ducks? Oregon returns home to host the Michigan Wolverines, on Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.