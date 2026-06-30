Four Oregon Ducks Recognized as Preseason All-Americans

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with a strong case for having one of the most complete rosters in college football. The Ducks have talented pieces on both sides of the football that will make an impact in their pursuit of a national championship.

With the Sept. 5 season opener against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium on the horizon, four Oregon players were recently named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America first and second teams.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here’s a rundown of the Oregon players who received these honors and the impact that they can have throughout the 2026 season as the Ducks chase their first national championship in program history.

First-Team Preseason All-Americans

Among the two top defensive stars on the Ducks' roster, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and linebacker Teitum Tuioti received first-team All-America recognition. While the main focus is on the Ducks' high-powered offense highlighted by the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, the performance of Oregon’s defense will be an X-factor in the team’s national championship aspirations, and Finney and Tuioti look to lead the way.

Entering his sophomore season, Finney has the potential to be one of the best cornerbacks in the country, and his performance during his first year with the Ducks proved that. Finney finished his freshman season in Eugene with 42 total tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

His performance in the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl put the college football world on notice, as he recorded six total tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti works out with the Ducks during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuioti enters his fourth season with the Ducks and looks to make 2026 his best one. During his three seasons with Oregon, Tuioti has recorded 155 total tackles and 17 sacks. Coming off a season in which he had his best year in both those categories, Tuioti will be the leader in an Oregon linebacker room that remains one of the talented position groups on the Ducks' defense even following the departure of Bryce Boettcher to the Indianapolis Colts.

Second Team All-Americans

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two Oregon stars to be named to Walter Camp's second all-american team are tight end Jamari Johnson and linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei. While Kenyon Sadiq may be gone, the Ducks have a suitable replacement at tight end with Johnson, who also has the potential to be a star in the NFL.

Around a talented group of wide receivers for the Ducks next season, Johnson gives Ducks quarterback Dante Moore another offensive weapon to rely on. Playing second string to Sadiq last season, Johnson had a productive first year with the Ducks, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. Now as the first option, Johnson has the opportunity to be not only the leading receiver for the Ducks next season but also lead the country in receiving yards by a tight end.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Uiagalelei, the junior linebacker returns to Oregon primed to make an impact on defense, much like his teammate. Recording 30 total tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles last season, Uiagalelei building off that success could be massive for the Ducks' defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.