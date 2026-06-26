Oregon Ducks Announce Big Ten Media Days Representatives

The 2026 Big Ten media days in Chicago, Illinois, in July are on the horizon, and the Oregon Ducks have announced their representatives for the event. Joining Oregon coach Dan Lanning for Big Ten media days in Chicago are quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson, and edge rusher Teitum Tuioti.

Moore returns to Oregon after forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and will start as the Ducks quarterback for the second consecutive season. During the 2025 season for the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his first year as the starter.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season as one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football and a top contender to win the Heisman Trophy, Moore is not only looking to become just the second Ducks quarterback to win college football's greatest honor but also to guide Oregon to their first national championship in program history.

Following the departure of Kenyon Sadiq, who was selected by the New York Jets at No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jamari Johnson now steps into the starting tight end role for the Ducks.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The potential ceiling is high for Johnson, as he is viewed as a future NFL talent. Last season with the Ducks, Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per catch. Could Johnson be the Ducks' leading receiver for the 2026 season?

Efficient defense under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is one of the x-factors for the Ducks' national championship aspirations. Defensive play has been the downfall for the Ducks in their last two CFP losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025), as they allowed 40-plus points in both games.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Among the several returners and additions on the defensive side for the Ducks, linebacker Teitum Tuioti is one of those players who looks to take a step forward for Oregon next season. Tuioti totaled 68 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season for the Ducks and is considered one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense.

Oregon is set to participate in Big Ten Media Days on July 29, the second day of the event. The Ducks are set to be joined by players from Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, and UCLA.

Big Ten Media Days will be held at the Hilton Chicago on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, starting on July 28 and ending July 30.

Oregon Past Big Ten Media Days

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Last season, the Ducks finished with a 13-2 overall record with their only two losses coming to the national champion Indiana Hoosiers in the regular season at Autzen Stadium and the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

At Big Ten Media Days last year in Las Vegas, the Ducks were represented by former linebacker Bryce Boettcher, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Both Boettcher and Sadiq were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Uiagalelei will likely hear his name called in the 2027 draft.

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