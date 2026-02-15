Elite Linebacker Recruit Bam Pelzer Opens up on Oregon Ducks Recruiting Offer
In this story:
Linebacker recruit Bam Pelzer from the class of 2029 is one of the top prospects in the nation for his class and at his position. He has started to pick up some buzz after his first high school season with The Pennington School from Pennington, New Jersey, as he now holds offers from nearly 10 schools.
Some of the schools that have offered the linebacker include the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Pittsburgh Panthers, and, more recently, an offer from the Oregon Ducks. Following his offer from Oregon, the talented prospect caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk to detail the achievement.
Bam Pelzer Breaks Down Oregon Ducks Offer
"It feels unreal to have grown up watching this team and now actually get an offer to play for them. This is a huge accomplishment for me, and being a freshman makes me want to work even harder to get better on the field and in the weight room," Pelzer said.
Pelzer would explain what this offer does for the Ducks, as it is is still early in his recruitment.
"An offer from Oregon opened my eyes in a big way. I realized that all my dreams of becoming a college athlete were actually possible. Just like coach said, this definitely won’t stop the hard work and dedication I put into this sport. If anything, it gives me an extra edge to push myself even more, with the goal of earning a possible starting spot on their roster," Pelzer said.
The Oregon Ducks are fresh off their second straight college football appearance, as they are looking to continue their progression further and further until they eventually win the national championship, which is the ultimate goal for most cases.
MORE: Dan Lanning's Biggest Weakness Might Actually Be His Biggest Strength
MORE: Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Dillon Mitchell Opens Up About Oregon Ducks Offer
MORE: Two Oregon Recruits Who Could Shine as Freshmen For the Ducks
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
"When I first heard about the Oregon Ducks, I thought of the strong legacy they’ve built, and they built in the Big Ten, not just on the field but in their program as a whole. The team’s success in the Big Ten and the way they’ve developed players over the years really inspired me, and it makes me even more excited and motivated for the opportunity to be a part of that legacy," Pelzer said.
Eugene, Oregon, has been a hotspot in the recruiting world for visits, as Oregon has shown it can reel in the best of the best for visits. Luckily for the Ducks, they could host the prospect on a visit soon.
"I definitely want to visit Oregon sometime soon. Even though it’s across the country, my mom and I are already looking for flights so we can come up and meet all the coaches and faculty in person," Pelzer said.
The talented prospect would then go into detail about which coach offered him, along with what message was that was left with him from the staff member.
"Coach Brian Michalowski (Oregon Ducks linebacker coach) offered me some great advice: he said, You need to build off of this. You can’t let one offer stop all the hard work and effort you’ve put in,” Pelzer said.
The Oregon Ducks have already started to make some noise in Pelzer's recruitment, which could set them up well down the stretch when things become more crucial.
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_