EDGE Recruit Dekeen Kuyateh Breaks Down His Oregon Ducks Offer

EDGE recruit Dekeen Kuyateh from the class of 2029 is one of the top prospects in his grade and is starting to pick up more offers following a successful season with St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

Following the successful season, the talented prospect earned offers, such as Georgia, Troy, and one of his more recent offers came from the Oregon Ducks football program. This offer was received on Jan. 20 and has since been viewed as one of his better offers thus far.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the offer, the talented prospect caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk. He discussed his future plans and more.

Dekeen Kuyateh Talks Oregon Ducks Offer

"It means the world, Oregon is one of the top teams in the country in terms of talent, coaching, and just getting guys developed to play at the highest level," Kuyateh said.

There are many things that come to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the Oregon Ducks. This includes one of the more popular answers from recruits as of recent, which is the uniform selection.

"Honestly, I think of their connection with Nike and the uniforms, but also again the talent they’ve been getting and the success they’ve had, especially on the D-Line," Kuyateh said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The talented prospect would then detail his thoughts on Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning.

"Winner and leader of men to be honest. I can tell his team respects him a lot," Kuyateh said.

Kuyateh is hopeful to visit the Ducks. While there is no concrete plan, the talented prospect has already started looking into the possibility of making a trip to Eugene.

"Whenever I can, I will, to be honest. I know right now it’s a dead period, but honestly, whenever they can have me on campus, I can’t wait to go and see the state of Oregon and see the facilities," Kuyateh said.

The talented prospect would then go into detail when discussing what this offer means in his recruitment, as he confirmed that this offer "Means the world" to him.

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning stops to talk to a referee during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"It means the world to me. It really lets me know I have to keep working, but it definitely means the world to get such a great offer just lets me know to keep working, but Oregon is definitely high on my list," Kuyateh said.

The coach who offered the prospect is Tony Tuioti. He described what the message was that was left with him.

"It was the defense line coach who came to St. Frances and was just excited to see my film and offer me, he told me to keep working and that he’s excited to see me continue growing and developing," Kuyateh said.

In conclusion, the talented prospect is likely to become a top target for many schools, and luckily for the Ducks, the talented prospect is already extremely interested in the program.