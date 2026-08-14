Oregon Ducks Quarterback Target Trey Wright Makes Recruiting Announcement

Despite never suiting up at the position during his playing tenure with the Oregon Ducks, quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai is entering his first full season with the new job title on the sidelines alongside coach Dan Lanning.

The former defensive end turned tight end from 2012 through 2015 with the Ducks utilizes his background on both sides of the ball to evaluate the potential future leaders under center. The 32-year-old is continuously helping build ongoing relationships with three of those from the 2028 high school recruiting class.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2028's Trey Wright

In a quick transition, three-star recruit Trey Wright now plans to announce his college football commitment this Saturday, Aug. 15, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett posted on X. Along with Oregon, Wright will be deciding between the Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, Kentucky Wildcats, and SMU Mustangs.

Coach Lincoln Riley and USC are the heavy favorites to land the 5-9, 175-pound standout of Frisco, Texas. He led all of high school football in total passing yards with 5,862 and total touchdowns with 59 during his sophomore season with Frisco Lone Star, finishing with a 15-1 overall record and as a Texas 5A Division I state runner-up.

Rivals ranks the 2028 product as the nation's only No. 429 best recruit in the Class of 2028, the No. 29 prospect at his position, and the No. 53 player coming out of the state of Texas.

While the Trojans are expected to land Wright's commitment after USC's recent offer, Lanning and the Ducks have some other options at the quarterback position in the class of 2028.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028's Josiah Boyd

Out in Southern California, four-star Josiah Boyd is hearing mostly from West Coast household names like the Ducks, Trojans, and the UCLA Bruins. First-year head coach Will Stein and Kentucky in the SEC are also in the mix.

The 6-4, 175-pounder from Vista Del Lago in Moreno, California, is currently ranked as the No. 65 overall recruit and No. 5 quarterback in the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

Boyd, a name to monitor as a potential official visitor this fall, told Rivals' Adam Gorney in late May, "The culture Coach Lanning has built, the way they develop players, and the resources they invest into the program. I also like the offense and how they put their quarterbacks in position to succeed."

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028's Tristin Gaines

Another native of Texas, four-star recruit Tristin Gaines from Waller, Texas, has been rumored multiple times for an official visit to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, in the coming months, but nothing for certain. The dual-threat option is hearing from other Big Ten foes like the Michigan Wolverines, as well as in-state schools like the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Houston Cougars out of the Big 12 Conference.

Gaines, standing at 6-1 and weighing 180, spoke to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman on Aug. 13 about the Pacific Northwest institution moving up the ladder in his recruitment process.

"Oregon is a standout for sure,” Gaines stated to Spiegelman. “Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach Koa (Ka’ai), Coach (Michael) Johnson, and Coach (Drew) Mehringer have all been reaching out almost every day... Oregon is the team recruiting me hardest."

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during the spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first-year offensive playcaller in the Emerald City, offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, helped the Ducks secure a verbal commitment from five-star quarterback Will Mencl in the 2027 recruiting class back in April of 2026.

The Chandler, Arizona, native's decision is at the back of the minds of all three previously mentioned 2028 quarterbacks and their search for an impactful college football path to the NFL.

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