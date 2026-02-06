One Thing Stands Out To Elite 2027 Recruit About Oregon Ducks Offer

Safety recruit Elijah Butler from the class of 2027 is starting to gain recruiting momentum thanks to many things, including his measurements. His measurements have him listed around 6'3 and 190 pounds, which is excellent considering the position he plays. He has been one of the more popular prospects from the state of Maryland, and is currently attending St. Frances Academy.

Butler is entering his first season with the program after an exceptional season with Mt Zion Prep Academy. He finished his recent season with 3 interceptions and 63 total tackles. This was enough for Butler to receive multiple offers, including an offer from Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, and many more, bringing his total to over 15.

Butler recently received his Oregon Ducks offer. Following his offer, Butler caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to discuss his recent accomplishment, along with what his plans surrounding the Oregon Ducks currently look like. He detailed the one thing that really stands out about the Oregon football program: family culture.

Elijah Butler Details His Oregon Ducks Football Offer and More

"It means everything to me to be offered by the Ducks; they are a great organization and also my dream school," Butler said.

The Oregon Ducks have a very talented staff, who all do a great job with recruiting prospects. One of the coaches who does an excellent job with recruiting is Oregon's cornerback coach, Rashad Wadood. Butler was offered by the proven positional coach. Butler would go on to detail what the Ducks' cornerbacks coach's message was.

"Coach Wadood, the cornerbacks coach, offered me, and the message that he left is that he wants me to come down there for a visit," Butler said.

Butler then moved into a conversation about what comes to mind when he thinks of the Oregon Ducks. Many things can come to mind, but for him, he thinks of one of the greatest Oregon Ducks football teams ever.

"What comes to mind when I think of the Ducks is a national championship team because of their coaches and players, and also the family aspect of the organization," Butler said.

Visiting will be the key part in many recruits' process, as there are many cases where the prospects are blown away by a campus, which shifts their thoughts on a program. Luckily for the Ducks, Butler is planning to visit Oregon soon.

"I do plan to visit Oregon soon, of course, because I’ve never been to Oregon, so it would be a great experience," Butler said.

It is easy to assume that the offer did a lot for the prospect, but exactly how much did it do? Butler explained what this offer did for the Oregon Ducks in his recruiting process.

"An offer like this definitely is at the top of my list for sure, and I would definitely consider committing there," Butler said.

