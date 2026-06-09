The Oregon Ducks pulled off their first recruiting flip of the summer. Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington pivoted from Washington State to Oregon, making the decision official during the week of June 8.

The 2027 talent Garlington spoke with Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI following the decision. Including revealing if Oregon was really his dream school all along, even while verbally committed to the Cougars.

Malachi Garlington Shines Light on Oregon Ducks Decision

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks punter Ross James (92) celebrates following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Garlington came close to playing in Oregon's old conference, the Pac-12. He also was positioned to line up for new Washington State head coach Kirby Moore, a former college wideout with an area of expertise in that realm.

But he visited Eugene during the first weekend of June 2026, and Garlington tells Oregon Ducks on SI that multiple coaches, not just coach Dan Lanning, gravitated toward him and started to paint a picture of his potential fit inside Autzen Stadium.

"The main things were that I already have most of the tools and natural abilities to be a great receiver. They [Oregon] just have the people and know what I need to work on," Garlington said. "I love their history, they have sent many receivers and overall players to the NFL since Coach Lanning has been the coach there."

That means Garlington saw how receivers like Tez Johnson and Troy Franklin really thrived at Oregon before becoming key wideouts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, respectively. Interacting with Lanning, plus offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas helped persuade his decision.

But Garlington shared honesty when asked if Oregon was his dream school all along.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, flies over the goal line ahead of Oklahoma State’s David Kabongo for a second-quarter touchdown at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Happy Valley, Oregon native chose Washington State during the spring months. But he grew up watching the Ducks.

"Yes, Oregon has always been my dream school," Garlington said. "At the time when I committed to Washington state I didn’t have the Oregon offer yet."

He became more transparent with himself once the Ducks extended the offer to him. It became more evident for Garlington that his personal stars were aligned for Oregon all along.

"Not taking the opportunity to go to Oregon after I prayed many nights for this would feel like having a dream right in front of me, but not taking advantage of it," Garlington said.

Malachi Garlington 'Hyped' to Play With Future Oregon Teammate

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) hands the ball off to running back David Douglas (25) during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garlington rises as the first official newcomer wideout for the 2027 class. That also means prized five-star quarterback Will Mencl has his first future target from the same recruiting group.

"I am so hype to play with him. I think he is an amazing player and overall we have a really good 27’ class so far only looking forward to the other players we get," Garlington said. "I think we can really make something happen in these next couple years."

But there's another closet goal Garlington has in mind: Pulling in another wideout talent. Garlington admits he's trying to persuade five-star Dakota Guerrant to come over, especially after visiting Eugene during the same weekend.

"I didn’t know Dakota before the visit, but got to know him and we were together the entire visit. We got to be pretty good friends, I’m gonna try to recruit him and get him to be a Duck too. So hopefully we can see him committing soon," Garlington said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.