Oregon Ducks Legacy Recruit Visiting Eugene

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are always looking for ways to put themselves in the best position to excel down the line when it comes to the world of recruiting. Lanning and his staff have landed many highly-ranked classes, including their most recent class finishing as the 3rd best team in the nation, according to Rivals.

This was a class that was highlighted by their uber-talented offensive tackle signee, Immanuel Iheanacho, a consensus five-star who has a very bright future in Eugene. The Ducks are now looking to build up their future classes, including the class of 2027.

The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Legacy Recruit Set for Major Oregon Visit

One of the top prospects the Ducks have been targeting is three-star linebacker Sam Ngata from the state of Utah. He currently plays high school ball at Olympus High School, and is a prospect who has made it known he is interested in the Ducks. He is interested for many reasons, but one of the main factors seems to be due to his dad's legendary career at Oregon. Ngata is the son of Haloti Ngata, a former Ducks defensive lineman.

Haloti Ngata is someone who has been viewed as an all-time great, as he started his career with Oregon back in 2002 and wrapped up his collegiate success in 2005. Following a dominant career, the former Oregon star was drafted in 2006 within the first 15 picks. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 12.

- -Haloti Ngata is flanked by teammates at the Civil War Game Saturday, November 19, 2005. (Thomas Patterson/Statesman Journal) Haloti Ngata was Oregon's top recruit in the 2002 recruiting class. No Title | Statesman Journal file

This is where he would spend the majority of his career, but the talented NFL star played for multiple teams in his journey. The other teams Ngata also played with were the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles for one season. He retired in the year 2019 after serving the NFL as a dominant force up front.

Ngata's son is now the next in line, as he is a top target for many. The Ducks have made him a top priority, with defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti visiting Ngata at school before visiting Eugene. He has plans to visit the Ducks, as he announced that he would be making a trip to Eugene this weekend.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This visit could seal the deal for Ngata, but nothing has indicated that he will be committing to a program soon.

One thing to notice is that the rest of the nation has already started to pick up some of their top targets. The Ducks currently have one commit in the 2027 class. That commit is Cameron Pritchett, an EDGE from Alabaster, Alabama, with a ton of upside and potential.

