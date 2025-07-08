Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Commit Immanuel Iheanacho Makes History
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning made history when five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Ducks on The Pat McAfee Show on national television. Iheanacho, who is now the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, is also the highest-rated offensive line recruit in program history, surpassing former Duck Josh Conerly Jr.
Iheanacho is the second five-star in the class of 2026 to commit to the Ducks, with five-star safety Jett Washington being the other. Iheanacho files in as the No. 4 all-time recruit for the Ducks, with a national ranking of 22, and a position ranking No. 2. Former Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux remains the highest ever recruit for the Ducks, who committed to Oregon as the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2019.
Iheanacho will be a teammate with the No. 2 all-time Duck recruit, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who was the No. 9 overall recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025. He will also be teammates with the seventh-best Duck recruit ever, five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who holds the record for an Oregon Commit in total offers from other schools, with a whopping 46.
Lanning has proved again with the commitment from Iheanacho why he was the right decision for Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens. In fact, three of the top seven Ducks all-time recruits have been hand-picked by Lanning.
When Iheanacho made his announcement to join the Ducks after his high school career at Georgetown Preparatory in North Bethesda, Maryland, he told McAfee, “For the next three years, I’ll be playing at Oregon.” The quote by Iheanacho could mean he has his sights set on the NFL already, and does not plan to stay with the Ducks for an entire four years.
Iheanacho certainly has a lot to live up to when it comes to making the NFL. The No. 11 all-time Ducks recruit, Josh Conerly Jr, was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. The No. 22 all-time Ducks recruit, Kingsley Suamataia, was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Iheanacho had nothing but praise for Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry when speaking to On3, while also noting the long flight time to Eugene.
“I reflected after my last three visits. The flight [to Oregon] is tough, but I love it when I get there. I am excited to get there every time. I had that same feeling every time I arrived at Oregon. It has the campus, academics, facilities, city, coaches, and players that I was looking for.”
Iheanacho is the third offensive lineman in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. He joins interior offensive lineman recruit Koloi Keli and interior offensive lineman recruit Tommy Tofi.