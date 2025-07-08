Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Commit Immanuel Iheanacho Makes History

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho made history by committing to the Oregon Ducks, surpassing former Oregon Duck Josh Conerly Jr as the highest ever rated offensive line recruit for the program.

Kyle Clements

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning answers questions during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning answers questions during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning made history when five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Ducks on The Pat McAfee Show on national television. Iheanacho, who is now the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, is also the highest-rated offensive line recruit in program history, surpassing former Duck Josh Conerly Jr.

Five-Star Offensive Recruit Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho Makes History With Oregon Ducks Commitment?
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iheanacho is the second five-star in the class of 2026 to commit to the Ducks, with five-star safety Jett Washington being the other. Iheanacho files in as the No. 4 all-time recruit for the Ducks, with a national ranking of 22, and a position ranking No. 2. Former Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux remains the highest ever recruit for the Ducks, who committed to Oregon as the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2019.

Iheanacho will be a teammate with the No. 2 all-time Duck recruit, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who was the No. 9 overall recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025. He will also be teammates with the seventh-best Duck recruit ever, five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who holds the record for an Oregon Commit in total offers from other schools, with a whopping 46.

Lanning has proved again with the commitment from Iheanacho why he was the right decision for Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens. In fact, three of the top seven Ducks all-time recruits have been hand-picked by Lanning.

Five-Star Offensive Recruit Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho Makes History With Oregon Ducks Commitment?
Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens introduces new Oregon football coach Dan Lanning Monday Dec. 13, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Eug 121321mullens 02 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Iheanacho made his announcement to join the Ducks after his high school career at Georgetown Preparatory in North Bethesda, Maryland, he told McAfee, “For the next three years, I’ll be playing at Oregon.” The quote by Iheanacho could mean he has his sights set on the NFL already, and does not plan to stay with the Ducks for an entire four years.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Four-Star Linebacker Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Actively Recruiting 4-Star Receiver Jalen Lott To Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Potential College GameDay Matchup In Eugene?

Iheanacho certainly has a lot to live up to when it comes to making the NFL. The No. 11 all-time Ducks recruit, Josh Conerly Jr, was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. The No. 22 all-time Ducks recruit, Kingsley Suamataia, was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Iheanacho had nothing but praise for Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry when speaking to On3, while also noting the long flight time to Eugene.

“I reflected after my last three visits. The flight [to Oregon] is tough, but I love it when I get there. I am excited to get there every time. I had that same feeling every time I arrived at Oregon. It has the campus, academics, facilities, city, coaches, and players that I was looking for.”

Iheanacho is the third offensive lineman in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. He joins interior offensive lineman recruit Koloi Keli and interior offensive lineman recruit Tommy Tofi.

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football