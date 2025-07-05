Oregon Ducks Four-Star Linebacker Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Oregon Ducks four-star linebacker commit Tristan Phillips is making his intentions clear about wanting to spend his collegiate career in Eugene.
According to reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Phillips is shutting down the remainder of his recruitment and will be presumably be sticking with the Ducks before officially signing with the program. He originally committed to Oregon on Dec. 7, 2024.
A product of Ventura (CA), Phillips is the No. 12 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 23 overall player in the state of California, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings.
"Oregon four-star linebacker commit Tristan Phillips is shutting down his recruitment and won’t be entertaining any other programs, his agent Jordan Donald from The Familie tells CBS Sports," Zenitz wrote on X. "Phillips is one of the top-ranked defensive players in California in the 2026 class."
Phillips received offers from programs like Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners and more.
Phillips had said in June that he was close to ending his recruiting process, and he didn't wait too long into July to make that decision.
“I’ve been asked that question a few times, and honestly I’m pretty close to shutting it down,” Phillips told Ducks Rising. “I’ll have one more important conversation to have [with the staff] before. Then, I’ll pull the trigger on that, but I would say in the next few weeks that’ll be decided. . . . Something I'm going to try and tap into this month is reach out to guys with Oregon in their top schools and recruit them."
Phillips joins five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball in the 2026 class as players that have shut down their recruitment.
These three are featured in a 2026 Oregon recruiting class that also includes five-stars like safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho along with four-star talents like quarterback Bryson Beaver and wide receiver Messiah Hampton among others.
During the 2024 season, Phillips posted 80 tackles, two sacks and one interception. He also saw action on offense, finishing with 10 carries for 32 yards and two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown.
According to 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Phillips brings "an NFL ceiling" to Eugene.
"One of the top linebacker prospects in the country and brings plenty of positional versatility to the table," Biggins wrote. " ... Has the toughness, physicality, range and hitting ability to play inside as well and can make plays sideline to sideline or fill the hole with excellent stopping power. ... Has some nastiness to him, plays with an edge and his motor is always going. Strong off the field worth ethic, big weight room guy and should easily be able to pack on weight and play closer to 240 pounds or so in a few years. Projects as an early college contributor and has an NFL ceiling."
Oregon will begin the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Aug. 30.