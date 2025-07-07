Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Helping To Recruit 4-Star Receiver Jalen Lott
Oregon Ducks freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has yet to play his first official collegiate game but he's continuing to aid some major recruiting efforts in Eugene.
The Ducks are one of five finalists for four-star receiver Jalen Lott, joining the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans. A product of Panther Creek High School in Frisco (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas, Lott is the No. 49 overall recruit in 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Though Moore is also a Texas native, he's telling Lott to choose the Ducks.
Moore recently reacted to Lott's commitment date announcement on social media, telling the four-star wideout to "come on home" and commit to Oregon.
Take a look:
Lott has heavy connections to the Longhorns, potentially making Texas the team to watch ahead of his commitment announcement on Tuesday. His father, James Lott, played cornerback for the Longhorns in the 1980s while his mother, Fey Lott, played for the Texas women's basketball team in the late '80s and early '90s.
However, Oregon recently received a prediction from Rivals to land a commitment from Lott. He took an official visit to Eugene on June 20 after OVs with Colorado, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and USC.
“Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas) are great guys. Playing under them, I can really separate myself. At Oregon, football is the main thing. I can walk around and make a name for myself. I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well," Lott told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman about Oregon.
During the 2024 season, Lott had 85 catches for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 18 carries for 106 yards and four more scores.
According to 247Sports' Gabe Brooks, Lott has the potential to be a highly-regarded prospect in the NFL down the line.
"Highly productive receiver who could potentially play either side of the ball in the long run," Brooks wrote. "Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player who could develop into a coveted NFL Draft prospect."
Lott also had some high praise for the Tigers, pointing to the recent success of LSU receivers in the NFL.
“I feel good about LSU — I really like Coach Hankton a lot and they’re known for putting people in the league," Lott said. "I know going there, being there and being in that system, it compares to no other school. It’s their culture. They’re definitely been pushing hard. I get calls every day. What draws me toward them more than any other school — they’re putting guys in the league every year — and more than one guy."
As for Moore, he could potentially be Oregon's No. 1 receiver by the end of next season following an offseason injury for Evan Stewart.
Moore and the Ducks will begin their 2025 regular season on Aug. 30 at home against the Montana State Bobcats.