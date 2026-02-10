Ducks Fans Will Love Oregon Recruit Anthony Jones' Player Comparison

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have developed NFL-ready edge rushers over the years. While Oregon’s star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei returns to Eugene for one more season, the Ducks look set for the future at the position with 2026 five-star recruit Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones’ arrival.

247Sports recruiting director Andrew Ivins appeared on CBS Sports on Feb. 9 and broke down the type of player the Ducks are getting out of Jones.

Oregon EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones Enters With Big Expectations

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones received a favorable comparison to Miami Hurricane star edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

“I love Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones, the edge rusher,” Ivins said. “I think he’s the closest thing to Miami’s Rueben Bain in this 2026 class. He’s a thick cut individual, but he can rush, crush and close.”

Being compared to the Ted Hendricks award-winner for best defensive end in the country isn’t something to be brushed off. Bain finished the 2025 season with 54 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and an interception. Bain is projected to be a first-round pick and the first player at his position selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks return their starting defensive unit next season, with Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti returning on the edges and defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington all coming back. After 2026, a significant transition will occur as the core of the defense is set to head to the NFL.

Not only could Jones play a significant role in the rotation in 2026, but he also has the opportunity to become the new leader of the Oregon defense in 2027.

What EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones Brings to the Ducks

Jones is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He totaled 100 tackles, 11 sacks, nine pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior for St. Paul’s Episcopal. He committed to Oregon over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State.

Back in December, Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his excitement to add Jones to the program.

“Those guys built unbelievable relationships, as well as several other people on our staff,” Lanning said. “And I think this was a great example of a place being a dream school for a player that really came to fruition for Tank and what he's going to be able to accomplish here. But just again, unbelievable player that said, ‘Hey, I don't care that it's not close, right? Like, if this is the place that fits me, that's where I want to be.’”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones provides the Ducks with youth at the edge rusher position. Oregon added Oregon State transfer Bleu Dantzler in the offseason, and redshirt sophomore Elijah Rushing is another option in the edge rusher rotation. Nasir Wyatt comes off a successful freshman season and could play a formidable role for the Ducks at either linebacker or edge rusher.

Despite Oregon’s starting unit returning next season, true freshmen played significant roles in 2025 and there’s no reason why Jones can’t have the same experience.

“As far as getting guys ready to play, I think that's something we've shown that we can do here, and guys can start to embrace the role that they have,” Lanning said on National Signing Day. “And then as you come in, your role grows, right? And you saw that with guys on our team last year, that the role might have started off smaller at the beginning of the season, they grew throughout the season.”