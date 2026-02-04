Three Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets Who Could Commit Next

EUGENE – It may be National Signing Day for the 2026 recruiting class but with the majority of that class signed (and already enrolled) ... Let's take a look at the 2027 recruiting class.

The Oregon Ducks secured three commitments in the 2027 recruiting class between Jan. 24 and Feb.1. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff continue to be aggressive in their recruiting pursuits, with the program recently hosting Junior Day in Eugene.

There are a handful of top recruiting targets who list Oregon as a finalist or who have expressed positive relationships with the coaching staff. Three recruiting targets stand out among potential players who could potentially be the next commits in the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-Star Wide Receiver Dakota Guerrant

Oregon offered wide receiver Dakota Guerrant back on Jan. 27, 2025. He appeared in Eugene for the program’s Junior Day at the end of January.

The multi-sport athlete plays for Harper Woods High School and posted 670 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 37 receptions as a sophomore in 2024. He’s also received offers from USC, Ohio State and others, but the Ducks are the favorites to land the wide receiver, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Three-Star Wide Receiver Eli Woodard

I will be committing on my birthday February 10th, at my school. Everyone is free to attend and come support.



I will be choosing to further my academic and athletic career at either Oregon, USC, Michigan, And Missouri.



All possible because of the man above!#AG2G pic.twitter.com/Q2u91MOD32 — Eli Woodard (@EliWoodard_) February 3, 2026

One of the top wide receivers in the state of California, Eli Woodard, narrowed down his finalists to Oregon, Michigan, USC and Michigan. Woodard set his commitment date for Feb. 10

Woodard is another two-sport athlete who has also competed in track and field. He recorded nearly 600 receiving yards in just 15 games in his first two seasons of high school. The Ducks haven’t had a wide receiver commit yet in 2027, so Woodard could be the first if he chooses Oregon.

Four-Star Edge Rusher Rashad Streets

Grass is green🦆had an amazing JR day in Eugene #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/JAVdgn98h7 — Rashad Streets (@Rashad_Streets) January 30, 2026

The No. 14 edge rusher in the nation, Rashad Streets, posted on Jan. 31 that “big news” is dropping soon. Streets visited Eugene for Junior Day two days prior.

Streets revealed his 12 finalists back in November, which included Oregon. He recorded 39.5 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 43 hurries, five forced fumbles and two blocked punts during his junior season at Millbrook High School in North Carolina.

The Ducks offered Streets in March 2025 and have continued maintain a connection with the edge rusher. His recent trip to Eugene and commitment tease could potentially hint at another edge rusher in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class.

The Ducks’ Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls for a time out during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s recruiting class is beginning to take shape for 2027. Lanning has secured three commitments since the start of the new year, which join four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.

Pritchett was the first commit in the 2027 class, announcing his decision back in June 2025. He’s currently the highest-ranked recruit in the class. The No. 6 player in the state of Alabama committed less than a month after the Ducks extended an offer. Other programs continue their attempts to flip him, but Pritchett recently expressed that he is “locked in” with the Ducks.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon kicked off February with a pair of offensive line commitments. Three-star offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder both committed to the Ducks on Feb. 1, shortly after their Junior Day visits. Three-star linebacker and legacy recruit Sam Ngata also committed back on Jan. 24.

The Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 20 by 247Sports. Lanning and his staff continue to use the offseason to host recruits in Eugene for Junior Day visits. Oregon coaches have also traveled to meet recruits for at-home visits.