Four-Star Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Hints At Major Decision

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks continue to host top recruits in the 2027 class at their Junior Day events on campus. Oregon coach Dan Lanning looks to add to his current trio of commitments.

One of Lanning’s top targets is North Carolina edge rusher Rashad Streets. The four-star posted two days after his Eugene visit that “big news” is dropping soon.

Breaking Down Edge Rusher Rashad Street’s Recruitment

Big news dropping soon⏳, beyond blessed🙏 pic.twitter.com/eqgKWFm1ZU — Rashad Streets (@Rashad_Streets) February 1, 2026

Streets is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 14 edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports. He’s also received offers from programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. The Ducks offered Streets on March 6, 2025.

The edge rusher competes for Millbrook High School, where he recorded 123 tackles, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup as a sophomore in 2024. Last season, he posted 39.5 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 43 hurries, five forced fumbles and two blocked punts.

Grass is green🦆had an amazing JR day in Eugene #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/JAVdgn98h7 — Rashad Streets (@Rashad_Streets) January 30, 2026

According to Streets’ social media, he received recent home visits from the Miami coaching staff, Virginia Tech staff and Texas A&M staff, among others.

Streets narrowed down his list of schools to 12 back in November, and Oregon was among the teams on the list. He told On3’s Hayes Fawcett when he announced his finalists that he sees Oregon as a “great fit” and said that his position is valued in Eugene.

Oregon’s Current Commitments

Lanning’s first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class was another four-star edge rusher, Cameron Pritchett. Pritchett committed back in June 2025. While other programs attempt to flip, Pritchett recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Ducks, saying that he doesn’t see that happening.

Oregon received a commitment from three-star linebacker Sam Ngata on Jan. 24. Ngata is a top player in the state of Utah and the son of former Duck defensive lineman and five-time Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata.

Lanning’s third commitment came in on Sunday. Feb. 1. Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael announced his commitment to Oregon shortly after his visit to Eugene. Michael is the first and only offensive commitment in the 2027 recruiting class so far.

Other key recruiting targets include five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, four-star wide receiver Zion White, four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell and four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant. Sabb, White, Caldwell and four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp all recently visited Eugene for Junior Day.

Edge Rushers in the Incoming Recruiting Class

The Ducks secured another top-five recruiting class in 2026. Headlining the group of defensive players coming in is five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones. The highly sought-after recruit chose Oregon over Texas A&M and his home state team of Alabama.

Jones is set to bolster the Ducks’ depth with his arrival. Oregon returns star defensive players Matayo Uiagalelei and Tetum Tuioti on the edge next season. Lanning also retained the entirety of his defensive line, with starting defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington also coming back.

The other edge rusher in the 2026 recruiting class who committed to Lanning’s program is three-star recruit Dutch Horisk. Horisk is a 6-2, 240-pound edge rusher out of California and is set to join Jones as the two true freshman edge rushers on the Ducks in 2026.