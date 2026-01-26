Oregon Ducks Trending for Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit
The Oregon Ducks hosted several recruits over the weekend, including four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper, as the program works on building an elite 2027 recruiting class.
The four-star guard attended Oregon’s Junior Day on Saturday, and meeting Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the staff could be what pushes the program into becoming one of his top choices.
Roper is one of the top guards from the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Roper is the No. 14 interior offensive lineman, the No. 1 player from Colorado, and the No. 245 recruit in the nation.
After the visit, Roper updated Rivals on why Oregon’s coaching staff is playing a critical role in his recruitment.
“Coach Lanning and his staff really focused on the family aspect of being a Duck. They highlighted a lot of intangibles and details that make Oregon unique,” Roper told Rivals.
“It was great to spend time with Coach Terry and Coach Lanning,” Roper continued. “They bring a lot of excitement and energy to the program and I can see myself really fitting in well with the staff and the players.”
The Oregon Ducks have received two commitments from the 2027 class: four-star Edge Cameron Pritchett and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.
As Oregon consistently sends players to the NFL, the Ducks have maintained a competitive roster that continues to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, largely because of the program's recruiting success. Adding a talented lineman such as Roper would be a valuable addition to the program’s 2027 recruiting class.
A’Lique Terry’s Recruiting Success with the Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks offensive lines coach A’lique Terry is playing a role in Roper’s recruitment, which bodes well for the program. Roper has yet to narrow down his final programs, and more schools could enter the mix, but with Terry's history, he can play a big role in keeping Oregon as a top choice.
Terry has played a critical role in Oregon’s success in bringing in offensive linemen, as the primary recruiter for three signees through the 2026 class:
Five-star Immanuel Iheanacho
Four-star Tommy Tofi
Three-star Koloi Keli
Iheanacho and Tofi are among the top five linemen from the 2026 recruiting class, in 247Sports' rankings. Terry has the chance to continue his recruiting success with Roper and keep the Ducks dominant in the trenches.
Oregon Ducks’ Development of Offensive Lineman
The Oregon Ducks have been one of the top programs in building dominant and consistent offensive lines. Through the 2025 season, Oregon had a well-balanced offense, in large part due to the line’s talent in pass protection and creating holes for the running backs to burst through.
Keeping up the offensive line talent will be a key aspect of the program’s pursuit of chasing a national title. Being able to win in the trenches against challenging defensive opponents can play a big role in Oregon’s success, and bringing in talented recruits to develop such a Roper will be key.
As beneficial as it is for Oregon to lock in talented offensive linemen early, the program is also an ideal landing spot for the position group, which can play a role in Roper’s recruitment.
Former Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon could be a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and if so, it would be the second straight year the Ducks have had an offensive lineman picked in the first round. Oregon's success in developing NFL-caliber players is a testament to the team's ability to develop the position.
Although Roper has yet to narrow down his finalists, Terry's history of recruiting and developing linemen could play a role in the recruit's decision. Terry and Lanning keeping up the communication and making Roper feel like a priority will be important.
If Oregon can land Roper, it will not only keep the program’s recruiting success but also ensure the Ducks have a talented offensive line unit for the next several years.
