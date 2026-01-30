Oregon Ducks Pushing for Five-Star Offensive Line Recruit

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning landed a top offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class by bringing in offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. The Ducks look to add another five-star offensive lineman from the 2027 recruiting class.

Lanning and Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry recently visited five-star interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller. The Ducks currently have two commitments from the 2027 class, but look to secure their first five-star.

Breaking Down Offensive Line Recruit Maxwell Hiller’s Recruitment

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hiller is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman by 247Sports and the No. 4 recruit nationally. The 6-5, 300-pound offensive lineman brings physical traits with his large frame. Hiller was the Big Man MVP of Under Armour’s Future 50 in June 2025.

The Ducks extended an offer to Hiller on March 19, 2025. He’s had unofficial visits to schools such as Georgia, South Carolina, Penn State and Alabama. Hiller recently visited Florida on Jan. 24, per Rivals.

Oregon isn’t the only program to visit Hiller in the past week. He’s also received visits from Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland staff.

A potential commitment from Hiller would be a huge get for Lanning and the program. The Ducks currently have commitments from four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

Oregon hosted its first Junior Day event for the 2027 recruiting class on Jan. 24 and is set to host another group of recruits on Jan. 31. Several recruits are now trending toward the Ducks after their visits, including four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

Oregon’s Offensive Line Outlook

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ offensive line consistently finds itself in consideration for the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best unit under Terry’s guidance. Oregon loses offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey and Isaiah World heading into the 2026 season, due to the three former starters running out of eligibility.

Terry returns standout center offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, as well as right guard Dave Iuli. The Ducks added Yale transfer offensive tackle Michael Bennett, who is expected to start in 2026. The team also returns offensive linemen Fox Crader, Kawika Rogers and Gernorris Wilson. The trio is poised for bigger roles in the fall after stepping up during the offensive line’s injury woes in 2025.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson (35) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Iheanacho has tremendous upside with his imposing 6-7 frame. He didn’t allow a sack as a junior or senior at Georgetown Preparatory in Maryland. Iheanacho has the potential to start as a true freshman on Oregon’s offensive line in 2026, with the opportunity to become a three-year starter and even prove himself as a top draft pick in 2029.

A potential pairing of Iheanacho and Hiller as two five stars on the Ducks’ offensive line could be big for the program. Oregon is set to lose Laloulu, Iuli and Bennett after the 2026 season, with the three entering their senior seasons. Terry and Lanning will be tasked with reloading the offensive line next offseason, so having a pair of young cornerstones could keep the unit in the conversation as the nation’s best.