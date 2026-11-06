Oregon Ducks Battling Ohio State for Elite Wide Receiver Recruit

The Nov. 7 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State showdown now comes with a unique recruiting plot.

One four-star wide receiver recruit for the Class of 2028 unveiled his visit list on Nov. 6. While four-star recruit Hayden Koo of Tustin, California is on the Buckeyes' radar, he's also a recruiting priority for the Ducks too. Oregon gets to host him first.

When Oregon Will Expect Receiver Hayden Koo on Visit

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koo shared his visit schedule for November on socia media with 247Sports. He won't be in Columbus for the massive Ducks vs. Buckeyes battle that'll carry major Big Ten title game and even College Football Playoff implications. Koo instead will fly to Seattle for Penn State at Washington.

However, Koo will take in Autzen Stadium and Eugene the following week on Nov. 14, when Oregon hosts Michigan. And that visit will earn coach Dan Lanning, wide receivers coach Ross Douglas plus the rest of the Ducks coaching staff a chance to win over the fast-rising 2028 talent.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the first half in a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koo then will stay along the Pacific coastline for his Nov. 21 trip to Berkeley and check out Cal, which is led by former Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Ohio State won't host him until Nov. 28 when the Buckeyes host rival Michigan.

Still, Oregon can attempt a big swing and win over Koo right before coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State staff can host him last.

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How Oregon can Fit for Receiver Hayden Koo

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, left, outruns Northwestern defensive back Ore Adeyi after a catch for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-1 Koo is exploding as a national recruit from the always talent heavy Orange County of California. But he certainly presents the traits Oregon often looks for out of wide receivers.

Regardless if it was former wideouts coach Junior Adams or current coach Douglas, the Ducks prefer speed and guys who can blow by defenders in solo coverage. Koo presents that element, which he showcased during his sophomore season for the Tillers. He went on to average 15 yards a catch in establishing himself as a national recruit.

But he can grab the short throws and weave through the field traffic, then turn it into a long gain into the end zone. Koo presents the run-after-catch element the Ducks look for on the recruiting trail. Yet Oregon would want a red zone and contested catch threat too for down the road, which are two more strengths of Koo's game.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks likely have seen Koo's willingness to pull off the harder receptions; from the sideline grabs to making a dive for the football. Koo plays with limited fear, and in the process, has emerged into a coveted Big Ten Conference recruiting target.

Oregon's trend of playing young receivers, even as freshmen, certainly hands the Ducks an edge in trying to win over Koo. The Ducks immediately played past five-star signing Dakorien Moore following his 2025 signing. Former four-star signing at wideout Jeremiah McClellan was another who played as a true freshman in 2024.

Oregon stil faces fierce competition to win over the 2028 talent. But Koo certainly can ignite the Ducks' recruiting efforts for the next cycle if he chooses Oregon and passes on Ohio State. That can rise as one win over the Buckeyes during the same month both heavyweights face one another on the field.

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