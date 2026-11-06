One Oregon Ducks Player Poised for Breakout Performance vs. Ohio State

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks will undoubtedly have their hands full taking on the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on the road inside historic Ohio Stadium. Oregon is looking for any chance to salvage its season after dropping three games, while Ohio State is looking to bounce back after a season-altering loss to the then-unranked USC Trojans.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Ohio State boasts one of the toughest defenses in the country, ranking 15th nationally in rushing defense and allowing just 95.8 rushing yards per game, there could be a massive opportunity for true freshman running back Brandon Smith to build off his stellar performance against Northwestern.

The Buckeyes are also allowing just 3.2 yards per carry, which makes finding success a daunting task for any running back. However, Smith enters Saturday fresh off a performance that showed just how dangerous and explosive he can be.

Brandon Smith Is Coming Off His Best Performance of the Season

Smith's performance against Northwestern came at a pivotal time for Oregon's offense. With running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison banged up, Smith was called upon to shoulder a larger workload, and he delivered.

The Fresno, California, native finished with eight carries for 82 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per carry. His longest run went for 35 yards, and he added a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave Oregon a lead it would not surrender.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) carries the ball for a first down during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith also made an impact in the passing game. The freshman recorded four receptions for 32 yards. He finished with 114 yards from scrimmage.

That type of production could be important against an Ohio State defense that has been difficult to run against. Oregon will need to find a reliable outlet to establish its rushing attack, and Smith's emergence versus Northwestern gives the Ducks another option in the backfield.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola has already taken notice of what Smith brings to the offense.

"That dude is special," Raiola said following the Northwestern game. "Being a freshman, getting here when he did, he raised the standard for himself, and you just saw it every day. You see it in practice. You just kept seeing him make plays, make guys miss…Brandon's special, and he makes a lot of guys miss."

Brandon Smith's Versatility Could Give Ohio State a Different Challenge

Ohio State's defensive numbers make it clear that Oregon will have to get creative to find opportunities against the Buckeyes.

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Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's defense is allowing just 95.8 rushing yards per game, and opposing offenses are averaging only 3.2 yards per carry.

However, Smith's performance against Northwestern showed that he doesn't have to rely exclusively on traditional rushing attempts to make an impact, and that versatility could be the key to breaking through Ohio State's defense on Saturday.

Using Smith on screen passes, swing routes and checkdowns could give the Ducks opportunities to get him into space rather than consistently asking him to run between the tackles against Ohio State's defensive front.

On top of that, if the Ducks can establish a consistent passing threat with Raiola, it could force Ohio State to account for more than just the rushing attack.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola after the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His workload will also be worth monitoring following the injuries to Hill and Davison against Northwestern. Smith could have another opportunity to see an increased number of touches, but regardless of how the rotation unfolds, his performance last week gave Oregon another option it can trust.

Brandon Smith Is Already Drawing Comparisons to Saquon Barkley

Perhaps one of the more interesting storylines surrounding Smith heading into Saturday's matchup is the comparison he has started to receive to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

"I think it's kind of cool because Saquon Barkley is kind of like my favorite running back right now. So it's kind of exciting to hear that. I kind of model my game after him."

"You see some of the runs I had, I had people say I look like him. Like, my mom said I look like him. So I think it's kind of accurate."

Oregon running back Brandon Smith, center, scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the comparison is certainly a significant compliment for a true freshman, there are some similarities in the way Smith uses his athleticism to create opportunities.

Smith is still early in his college career, and one breakout performance does not guarantee another against a defense as talented as Ohio State's. However, the freshman has already shown that he can make the most of an opportunity when his number is called.

Oregon needs more consistency from its rushing attack, and Smith has the explosiveness and versatility to provide it. If he can carry the momentum from his performance against Northwestern into Saturday's matchup, the true freshman could become one of the Ducks' biggest offensive difference-makers against the Buckeyes.

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