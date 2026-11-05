Oregon Ducks Trending to Land Former Fresno State Receiver Recruit

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks are still winning over Pac-12 committed talent, despite moving to the Big Ten back in 2024.

Oregon managed to flip three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington from Washington State during the 2027 recruiting cycle. Garlington previously told Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI that the school's history of producing wideouts in Eugene contributed to his decision to make the June flip.

Now it looks like Garlington could be joined by another wideout with a connection to another former Pac-12 foe.

Who's Trending to Join the Oregon Ducks

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against theNorthwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-star wide receiver from Central East High School in Fresno, California, Relando Jefferson IV visited Autzen Stadium for the Northwestern game. He went on to watch former Bengals teammate, running back Brandon Smith, break out for the Ducks in that 34-26 home win.

Jefferson, who was verbally committed to Pac-12 newcomer Fresno State, pulled in a Ducks offer during his unofficial visit for the game, which he posted on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 31. Jefferson had decommitted from Fresno State earlier in the week on Oct. 27, per 247Sports

National recruiting insider for Rivals Brandon Huffman revealed on Nov. 5 that the former Fresno State commit Jefferson is indeed liking the Ducks including setting up a future trip back to Eugene.

"He has since set an official visit to Eugene for November 14 when the Ducks host Michigan. The game he was at, Oregon’s win over Northwestern, he saw another Central East product, Brandon Smith, have a breakout game. Like Jefferson, Smith was a later offer for the Ducks, and like Smith, we think Jefferson ultimately ends up in Eugene," Huffman wrote.

Looks like Smith's breakout afternoon left a clear ripple effect on Jefferson, which in turn could add a brand new Fresno following for the Ducks should the wide receiver choose Oregon.

Relando Jefferson IV Rising During Senior Campaign

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While recruiting has changed drastically in recent years, with teams becoming more reliant on the transfer portal, Jefferson represents a longtime recruiting staple: The breakout senior recruit who draws attention from Power Conference representatives.

Jefferson clearly caught the attention of college football coaches by scoring eight receiving touchdowns in four games. He pulled off the feat through just 24 receptions for 448 yards, as well, according to his post on X. But emerged as a breakout weapon for a stacked Central East offense.

Meanwhile Fresno State, under coach Matt Entz, attempted to create a new Central East recruiting pipeline by landing Jefferson and his fellow receiver teammate Bayon Harris. Central East is widely known in the California prep scene as the top powerhouse in the San Joaquin Valley region, with two state titles in 2019 and 2025 as proof. So Smith and Jefferson are owners of a state ring from the latter season.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has a work with an official during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson now has tallied 54 receptions for 1,104 yards and scored 15 touchdowns through nine games per MaxPreps, which also has the Bengals ranked No. 7 in the Golden State. The 6-1, 170-pound wideout presents an electric speed and deep threat element that can turn him into a fan favorite in Eugene.

Oregon historically loves nabbing wideouts who can stretch the field with their long strides. Jefferson is no different. He'd join a loaded 2027 receiving class that features more than Garlington. Five-star wideout prospects Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb (who's a five-star per ESPN) help comprise this future receiver room too for the 2027 cycle.

Jefferson's development also comes amid Oregon landing on the short list of finalists for prized 2028 four-star quarterback target Tristin Gaines.

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