Oregon Ducks Closing In On Five-Star Cornerback Recruit Brandon Arrington?
The Oregon Ducks are fresh off possibly their biggest recruiting weekend of this current cycle, hosting over five top recruits that they hope will decide to make Eugene, Oregon, their home for the next four years. One of the nations top cornerbacks, Brandon Arrington, was among the highly touted recruits on campus for the weekend.
While the weather in Eugene can be unpredictable, it was picturesque for a recruiting weekend. Temps in Eugene hovered in the mid-80s all the way into the low 90s with low humidity, giving recruits a chance to enjoy the Oregon campus in all of its glory.
Oregon currently sits at No. 9 in the On3 recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle. The country's No.1 cornerback, Brandon Arrington, has had Oregon at the top of his list for a while now and was able to meet with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the rest of the staff, and he posted highlights from his visit onto social media.
Arrington, who On3 has predicted has the best chance of landing in College Station with Texas A&M, is an accomplished track and field athlete at Mount Miguel High school in Spring Valley, California. Arrington took home the 100 meter title in track and field at the Arcadia Relays as a freshman.
Arrington, who is currently being recruited for his talent on the defensive side of the ball, had success at Mount Miguel on both sides of the ball. He hauled in 57 catches, good enough for 527 yards and five touchdowns in just junior season.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Calls Oregon Ducks 'Home' After Visit
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Strength Coach Aaron Feld Leaving Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Photos Going Viral
Arrington, who is set to announce his commitment date on July 5 still has some official visits to attend after his most recent trip to Oregon. The nations No.1 cornerback sent worries down Ducks fans' spines when he travelled to Seattle and donned the purple and gold on an official visit with Washington.
Arrington has more official visits planned in the coming weeks with schools all across the country. Just one week after his visit with Oregon, Arrington will hit the road to see USC and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and Alabama. He will finish up his official recruiting visits on when he travels to College Station to meet with the coaching staff of Texas A&M. Oregon will be hoping the recent recruiting trip will be at the front of Arrington's mind when he makes his decision on July 5.
“Everything was good,” Arrington’s father told On3 after the visit. “Great environment, great coaches. Just the coaching, experience they got, defensive guys they got, the plan and all that. They came from Georgia and Alabama so you know they have that defensive pedigree.”
The Ducks will be hoping that they receive good news from Arrington on July 5. Arrington is believed to have Texas A&M near the top of his list, with Alabama, Oregon, USC, and Washington in the picture as well.