Oregon Ducks Battling Big Ten Rival For Elite Wide Receiver Recruit
The Oregon Ducks coaching staff has done a stellar job in terms of landing verbal commitments from elite recruits from the class of 2026 and 2027, but it's already looking into potential stars from the class of 2028.
Five-star wide receiver in the class of 2028, Braylon Clark is 6-3, 185-pound prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina. Clark had a breakout freshman season with five touchdowns, and 578 receiving yards on 38 receptions.
The sophomore at Charlotte Country Day High School holds 20 offers heading into the season. Clark is a five-star according to 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the country.
Clark spoke with Rivals about how his recruitment has started to heat up with schools like Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee showing heavy interest in the wideout.
What does Clark think about Oregon?
“Oregon has always been a big school for me,” Clark told Rivals. “I’ve known about them since I was little… the uniforms caught my attention and I used to watch De'Anthony Thomas’ highlights.”
Clark has had Oregon on his mind more a majority of his life, but he still hasn't visited Eugene yet.
Although he hasn't a chance to visit the green grass in Oregon, he's still grateful for the support from the Ducks, and the other schools that have offered him. But that doesn't mean his recruitment is closed off to others.
“Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee… they offered early, believe in me. But I still want to look at a lot of schools.”
What culture does Clark strive for in a school?
In football, the culture and environment of locker room is everything to players, especially those trying to go pro. For Clark there are key pieces that school has to have both on and off the field.
“It’s about winning, working hard to get to the next level, and also preparing you for after football,” Clark told Rivals,
Do Ohio State and Tennessee have a better shot than Oregon?
Clark went to camps over the summer but not in Eugene with the Ducks. He was at Ohio State and Tennessee during the summer earning offers and learning the schools culture.
"I worked out and earned an offer from Ohio State. It was crazy to be there, coming off a national championship," Clark said.
What can Oregon do to catch up?
If Clark truly is a high priority for the Ducks, coach Dan Lanning and staff need to bring him out for visit on a game day this season to get the true Oregon experience.
But Clark is just entering his sophomore year, which means time is on the side of Oregon, meaning that there are two more summers that could be used to bring out recruits like Clark out for a camp.