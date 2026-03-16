Oregon Ducks Host Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit From SEC Country

The Oregon Ducks hosted four-star offensive line recruit Caden Moss for a visit, looking to add another elite commitment from the 2027 class.

Moss is a versatile athlete able to play both interior and tackle. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Moss is the nation’s No. 33 recruit, No. 3 interior offensive lineman, and No. 1 prospect from Mississippi.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Caden Moss’s Visit with Oregon to Boost Ducks

After the visit, Moss posted a photo of himself and Oregon coach Dan Lanning on X, expressing his enjoyment of visiting the program.

The Ducks have been top recruiters in the Lanning era, and a big reason has been the ability to host prospects on campus and even at Lanning's house.

“My visit was great,” Moss told Rivals. “What stands out to me most about playing for Oregon is the development in the o-line room. The city was more than I expected. I heard it’s really nice in the summertime. They’ll get an OV (official visit) most likely, but I’m waiting to finish out my spring visits until I schedule any more.”

As one of the top prospects in the nation, several programs are in the running for Moss's commitment, including Ohio State and Ole Miss, per Rivals. As Ole Miss is the in-state program, they could pose a big challenge for Oregon, but after a successful visit and likely getting an official, the Ducks are in good standing.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Offensive Line Development

One area where Oregon can stand out to Moss is their ability to develop offensive linemen at a high level. Whether a player has been with the program for multiple years or one season, the Ducks are a team that helps offensive linemen grow into elite players.

Oregon offensive lines coach A’Lique Terry joined the program in 2023 and has built a consistently strong unit. No matter how many players depart the team, the Ducks maintain a talented offensive line each season with Terry’s ability to recruit and develop players.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon had a well-balanced offense in the fall, thanks to the offensive line's success in pass-blocking and creating holes for the run game. In 2025, Oregon's offense averaged 452.2 per game.

Just this past season, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon joined the program through the portal, and after one year, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Pregnon is projected to go in the second round, but could jump into the first.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon was represented in the first round with offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., who was selected by the Washington Commanders at No. 29 overall.

With Oregon’s history of bringing out the best in its players and sending them to the NFL, the Ducks could rise to the top of Moss’s list.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Recruiting Momentum

The Oregon Ducks have received six commitments from the 2027 class, featuring two offensive linemen: four-star Drew Fielder and three-star Avery Michael. The Ducks’ class ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per the Rivals Industry Comparison.

The Ducks have done well landing the top lineman in the nation, including five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho in the 2026 class. With the program’s success in recruiting the position and already having momentum with the 2027 class, the Ducks are in a good position to land Moss and keep their offensive line consistently strong for years to come.

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