USC Trojans Make Major Move in Attempt to Flip Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are in danger of losing one of their five current commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. Oregon’s Big Ten rival, the USC Trojans, continue their efforts to flip one of the Ducks’ four-star offensive linemen.

Offensive tackle Drew Fielder appeared on the campus of USC on Friday morning for the second time in March. Fielder has family ties to the Southern California program, which indicates his recruitment might not be a done deal yet.

Trojans’ Flip Efforts Continue to Intensify

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fielder announced his commitment to Oregon on Feb. 1, right after appearing in Eugene for Junior Day. The Trojans extended an offer on Feb. 24, and Fielder visited their campus on March 6. He returned just a week later.

“Oregon has done everything right but Fielder’s dad and grandfather went to USC and they’re the childhood favorite,” Rivals’ Greg Biggins posted.

Fielder told Rivals in an interview after his USC visit that the Ducks had everything he ever looked for in a program, but he expressed that the Trojans are still very much in the mix.

In addition to the family connection with USC, the school is closer to home than Eugene. Fielder is a top-10 prospect in California, per 247Sports, coming from Anaheim and playing high school football for Servite.

Offensive Tackle Drew Fielder’s Commitment to Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s culture and development seemed to impress Fielder when he made his visit for Junior Day. With USC gaining momentum, the Ducks will need to wow Fielder further in his upcoming visits to prevent a recruiting flip.

Fielder is scheduled to take another visit to Eugene in April to watch Oregon’s spring practices. He’s also set to take his official visit on May 29.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry are leading the way in Fielder’s recruitment. The coming months will provide the opportunity for the coaching staff to strengthen their bond with Fielder and display why he should stay committed over flipping to USC.

How a Recruiting Flip Would Impact Oregon

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Iapani Laloulu, Dave Iuli and Yale transfer Michael Bennett are all set to run out of eligibility following the 2026 season. Lanning and Terry are already dealing with a major revamp of the offensive line heading into 2026, with three starters heading to the next level.

That makes the 2027 offensive line class even more important. Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael is the other offensive lineman currently committed to the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class.

The Ducks have other blue-chip offensive linemen that they’re recruiting, but Fielder has a high ceiling and isn’t a commitment they want to lose. Oregon would get another talented offensive tackle who could possibly develop into a two or three-year starter. Retaining Fielder in the 2027 class could indicate the team has stability at the offensive tackle position in the coming years.

The Ducks are also in contention to land three-star Gecova Doyal. He could be an option at the position if Fielder does flip. Doyal has his Oregon official visit scheduled, but the Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins are also options.