Oregon Ducks Target Charles Davis III Releases Recruiting Update

Three-star tight end and wide receiver recruit Charles Davis III from the class of 2027 is one of the many standout players in the class of 2027. He is one of the top players in the state of California. He currently plays high school football with Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California.

Davis III is a top target for many teams across the nation, and he has already started to schedule some official visits, including one with the Oregon Ducks. According to 247Sports expert Blair Angulo, the prospect is leaning towards the Oregon Ducks, as he is currently projected to land with them.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Davis III Schedules His Oregon Official Visit

Davis III announced on social media he has set his official visit to Oregon for June 12, which is expected to be a multi-day visit. This will be the final official visit that he takes if his slate stays the same. Davis III has currently scheduled a total of five official visits, which gives the Ducks some stiff competition with the hopes of landing the prospect.

The other teams that the talented prospect will visit include the SMU Mustangs (May 1), UCLA Bruins (May 15), Michigan Wolverines (May 29), and the California Golden Bears (June 5), according to 247Sports.

That leaves a lengthy month of recruitment that will be ramped up with each school holding out hopes that he will commit to them, as he is someone who brings a lot of potential and talent. Here is what the full schedule looks like in order at this time.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Having the final visit can be a big deal, as some prospects factor in the recency bias, which would go in the favor of the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. This is also one of the top recruiting battles that the Ducks will have at the position, as they will have to battle two in-state schools, along with two talented schools on the rise.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The prospect is fresh off a solid season at Westlake as he finished the season with 526 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. What makes him a unique prospect is his size at 6-5, 200 pounds. He is becoming a top prospect when it comes to that mixture, as he will bring a unique presence no matter if he plays tight end or wide receiver.

He typically plays as a wide receiver, which will create a ton of mismatches against smaller defensive backs in college. His recruiting profile on 247 lists Davis as a wide receiver, but Rivals currently projects Davis as a tight end recruit.

No decision date has been set for the prospect, but he could make a commitment after his upcoming visits as summer decisions have become increasingly popular.