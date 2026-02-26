Oregon’s Recruiting Target Will Mencl Has Skillset That Is Turning Heads

Five-star quarterback recruit Will Mencl from the class of 2027 is already one of the better players in his class, as he recently received a bump up in his recruiting rankings and is the top target for the Oregon Ducks. He is one of the best quarterbacks in many areas of his game, as he proved his worth during his most recent season with Chandler High School in the state of Arizona.

According to MaxPreps, Mencl finished last season with 3,815 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, all while only throwing five interceptions on the season. He also finished with 17 rushing touchdowns with 741 yards on the ground. This helped the prospect secure a ranking that has landed him in the top-five, as he ranks as the No. 4 player in the country, along with being ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 player in Arizona, according to Rivals .

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (second from left) stands with receivers Jayden Spann (L-R), Skyler Ormita (1) and Jai Jones (11) during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented prospect brings a lot of things to the table for any team that lands him. Here are five things that stands out in his HUDL tape.

Five Things Will Mencl Does Well

Needle Threader: "Mencl is one of the better prospects in the country when it comes to threading the needle. The prospect has done a great job when it comes to getting the ball in tight spots, as he has shown this through his HUDL tape. He is often tested by some unique coverages, but his ability to get the ball through tight spaces and even double coverage is impressive."

Lower-Body Coordination: "Mencl is fluid through his lower-body, as he has done a great job with aligning his feet with his shoulders, which is huge when it comes to establishing a base. When establishing a base. This is important because it helps prevent off-balance throw, along with helping generate power through his motion instead of throwing it off with an inconsistent base."

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Escaping The Pocket: "The Oregon target is slippery. He is far better than many athletes his age when it comes to avoiding pressure. He has been fantastic in that, as he has been able to show his ability to climb the pocket and to get out of it when it starts collapsing. While this will only improve, Mencl has shown enough to be labeled as one of the better players in the country in this trait."

Arm Angles: "Arm angles are extremely important when it comes to playing football at the highest levels as a quarterback. Depending on the coverage that he sees, and especially the pressure that he faces, Mencl is quick to adjust his throwing angle, which allows him to get the ball out with either more velocity, in a leading manner, or in a cleaner way. This is something that some of the best quarterbacks do, including Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola."

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) talks to the media during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rush-Reliable: "Although he is great in the pocket, Mencl is one of the more rush-reliable prospects. What this means is he is reliable when it comes to the rushing attack to be able to use his legs and contribute in ways that are further beyond the pass game. He can use his legs to pick up a first down, and if a team is lucky enough, he may even be able to scramble to get a touchdown. He is no slouch when it comes to the rushing attack."