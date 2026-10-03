Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Class Gains Steam With Ranking Update

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks get a breather on their bye week before a busy eight-week stretch of Big Ten games. With no game in Week 5, the Ducks’ attention turns back to recruiting as they prepare for what’s next.

Recruiting took the spotlight when coach Dan Lanning watched a 2027 commit at Lake Oswego, but as National Signing Day grows closer, the Ducks’ recruiting class continues to earn a favorable ranking.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class Ranking

ESPN expanded its latest recruiting class ranking to the top 50 classes on Oct. 2, but the Ducks made the top three. Oregon is ranked behind the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the third spot in the ESPN ranking.

Five-star receiver Xavier Sabb is listed as the Ducks’ top offensive recruit by ESPN, and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is the top defensive recruit. Oregon holds the consensus No. 1 class in the Big Ten, but Rivals ranks the overall class at No. 4, while 247Sports ranks it No. 3.

There are also differences in which recruits are ranked highest by each site. In comparison, five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant is the top offensive recruit, and five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets is the top defensive recruit, according to On3/Rivals and 247Sports.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister was the last Ducks commit back on Aug. 14. There will likely be late attempts to flip recruits both for and from Oregon closer to NSD, but for the most part, the Ducks’ class appears to be pretty much set.

Lanning and his staff built a well-rounded class for 2027. Not only did they secure a commitment from a consensus top-10 quarterback, Will Mencl, to be the future signal caller, but they surrounded him with a pair of five-star receiver options.

Then the staff got to work by grabbing commitments in the secondary from recruits like Stepp and four-star legacy Josiah Molden. Defensively, they also have Streets and three other defensive line options.

Feister and four-star Toa Satele provide the linebacker position with a much-needed plan for the future. Finally, Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry haul in four offensive linemen.

Bye Week Recruiting

Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry coaches during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are on a bye week as they prepare to host the No. 23 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Week 6. With a Friday night without travel or game-day minus-one preparation, Lanning traveled up I-5 to watch the Lake Oswego Lakers vs. Oregon City Pioneers football game.

Playing for the Lakers is 2027 three-star edge rusher commit Josh Christensen. Also starring for Lake Oswego is four-star tight end in the 2028 class Presley DeLance, who is also an Oregon target.

“It's all of it, right? You're always trying to enhance your team,” Lanning said during his bye week press conference. “You know, I feel good about the class that we have right now. I want to continue to maintain the class that we have, and then go ahead and evaluate the future and what that looks like.”

Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry and cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood also made trips to watch up-and-coming recruits, showing that the program has its eyes on both the current and future recruiting cycles.

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