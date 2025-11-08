Where Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Stands as National Signing Day Approaches
The Oregon Ducks are approaching the Early National Signing Period in December, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are still working to secure the commitments from the top uncommitted recruits in the country. Oregon currently sits at No. 3 in the On3 recruiting rankings for the class of 2026.
Oregon Ducks Target Visited Autzen Stadium For Big Ten Showdown
According to On3, the Ducks are currently pushing hard for the signature of three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner. Tanner is currently committed to BYU, but he recently took a trip out to Oregon to watch the Ducks take on Wisconsin.
Former Oregon Duck and now Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson served as his host for the trip, and Tanner had glowing remarks about the occasion.
“JPJ was pretty much my host, which was pretty cool. I got to hang out with him quite a bit. He’s a stud man. It was fun,” Tanner told On3.
The Ducks already have three offensive linemen committed for the class of 2026, including the crown jewel of their recruiting class in five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, but the Ducks are still looking to bolster their trenches. While adding Tanner would be a nice addition for Lanning and his staff, Tanner has reaffirmed his commitment to BYU while speaking with On3.
“I’m pretty much just still rocking BYU. I’m still just all BYU.”
On3 has reported that the Ducks are in the mix for four-star cornerback Havon Finney. Finney is currently committed to LSU, but after the firing of coach Brian Kelly, it’s possible that could change. On3 has also reported that while Finney hasn’t opened up his recruitment yet, official visits could still be in store, and Oregon could very well be one of them.
Oregon Ducks Targeting In-State Running Back Recruit
Three-star running back and Oregon native Lamarcus Bell has been on the Ducks' watchlist for some time now. Bell was originally committed to play at Oregon State, but opened up his recruitment and is currently committed to Utah. On3 has also reported that Oregon was a childhood dream school for Bell, and with distance on Lanning’s side, Bell’s recruitment story may not be over just yet.
The Ducks only have one running back currently committed in the 2026 recruiting class that ranks No. 3 in the nation in four-star running back Tradarien Ball. While the Ducks running back room is crowded currently, it’s possible Bell could find himself a role within a few years.
The early signing period begins on Dec. 3, and the Ducks are expected to make the commitments of 18 different recruits, four of those being five-stars, official in that week. Oregon currently is tied for the most five-star athlete commits in the country with Alabama, with both sides holding the commitments of four five-star athletes.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class:
- Immanuel Iheanacho, five-star offensive lineman
- Jett Washington, five-star safety
- Kendre Harrison, five-star tight end
- Anthony Jones, five-star EDGE
- Davon Benjamin, four-star defensive back
- Jalen Lott, four-star athlete
- Tradarian Ball, four-star running back
- Tony Cumberland, four-star defensive lineman
- Devin Jackson, four-star safety
- Messiah Hampton, four-star wide receiver
- Tommy Tofi, four-star offensive lineman
- Bryson Beaver, four-star quarterback
- Braylon Hodge, four-star linebacker
- Prince Tavizon, four-star EDGE
- Tristan Phillips, four-star linebacker
- Xavier Lherisse, four-star safety
- Dutch Horisk, three-star EDGE
- Koloi Keli, three-star offensive lineman