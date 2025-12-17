Oregon Ducks Address Biggest Need Through Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks made key signings through the 2026 recruiting class, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the program secured five five-star picks.

One of the biggest position needs that the Ducks addressed through recruiting is safety. According to Rivals' rankings, seven safeties are featured in the top 100 recruits, and the Oregon Ducks made a big splash in recruiting the position.

Oregon Adds Elite Safeties Through Recruiting

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the biggest signings for the Oregon Ducks is five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is the No. 22 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada, per Rivals. While the Ducks signed several elite recruits, Washington could prove to be the most important signing for Oregon.

Washington is a natural athlete, and after choosing between USC, Alabama, and Oregon, the five-star recruit will find himself in Eugene in 2026. Athleticism runs in Washington’s family, as he is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and he can be an immediate difference maker on defense in 2026.

“I think the options are limitless when you see a player of Jett’s ability. He's got great ball instincts, he can attack. He's a physical hitter. You look at a lot of things that we were able to do with Dillon this year, Dillon Thieneman on his stack position, I think Jett translates to a lot of that stuff really well as well,” Lanning said of Washington.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks also signed four-star safety Devin Jackson, another top 100 recruit. According to the Rivals' Industry Rankings, Jackson is the No. 68 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 safety, and the No. 9 player from Florida. Despite efforts from the Florida Gators and several other top programs, the effort the Oregon Ducks put in landed them another elite safety in 2026.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Despite not being rated in the top 100, the Ducks also signed four-star safety Xavier Lherisse. Oregon has a strong history of developing players on both sides of the ball, and Lhresse has a high ceiling. With the Ducks, he could break out on the defense and become a top safety over time.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Why Recruiting At Safety Was Important For Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are earning a valuable addition at safety, which could be critical for the Ducks in 2026. After Oregon's success in 2025, the team could be losing key defensive back depth.

One significant player who could be leaving the team after the season is safety Dillon Thieneman. He could return to the team next year, but with the season he had, Thieneman could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ducks safety Solomon Davis announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and although Davis played primarily on the special teams, that is still another player set to leave the team ahead of 2026. Whether the incoming recruits are ready to play right away or not, the team needed to add depth at the position, and the Ducks landed elite talent in doing so.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon has had a top defense this season and has done well at stopping the pass. The defense allowed just 5.36 yards per attempt and 144.1 yards per game in the air.

Despite Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi becoming the head coach of the Cal Bears, the Ducks’ defense has the same amount of potential. Notably, defensive backs coach Chris Hampton is expected to be promoted to defensive coordinator.

Not only is Oregon hiring in-house, but it is the coach who recruited the elite safeties. Hampton will set up the incoming athletes for much success, keeping Oregon as a national title contender.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES