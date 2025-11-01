Oregon Ducks Targeting Top-10 Wide Receiver Recruit In Class of 2027
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks had an eventful weekend during their 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers with recruits in town during the stormy weekend. Despite the inclement weather, the Ducks seemingly had a positive recruiting weekend.
Four-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant made his third visit to Eugene. The 6-1, 200-pound wide receiver is a high-profile target for the schools in the Big Ten, and he has received heavy interest from Oregon, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Guerrant attended the Ducks' victory over the Badgers in Eugene and shared his experience with On3's Steve Wiltfong. Oregon now appears to be a leading contender to sign the receiver.
Ducks Are Fostering An "Amazing" Environment
“My visit at Oregon was amazing!” Guerrant told On3. "That's my third time in Eugene so I’ve got the full experience.”
Wide receiver coach Ross Douglas has led the way in the recruitment of Guerrant, and the amount of time spent building a relationship in person has paid off.
“Nothing but love from the Ducks and coaching staff is real," Guerrant continued. "The coaching staff is filled with great people and people that want you to be the best.
Guerrant seemingly understands the culture the coaching staff at Oregon wants to foster, and landing a recruit who wants to buy into it would be huge in the program's success.
Ducks Need More Real-Estate in Class Of 2027
Oregon's 2026 recruitment class has panned out to be one of the best in the nation, ranked sixth overall according to 247Sports. The Ducks have landed multiple five-star recruits in safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.
Now that the signing day is rapidly approaching for 2026 recruits, Oregon's focus will be on trying to flip recruits ahead of signing day, and ramp on targeting 2027 recruits.
As the Ducks approach the end of the regular season, hosting and entertaining recruits from the class of 2027 is slowly becoming a point of emphasis for the Ducks, and for good reason. Oregon has only one verbal commitment out of the class of 2027, defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett.
In order to create a class similar in power to the class of 2026 or even the class of 2025, Oregon must continue to host recruits early on in recruitment and show the program's true culture both in front of and behind locker room doors.
The Ducks will have a few more chances to have an early start on the class of 2027 recruitment with home games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14 and the No. 23 USC Trojans on Nov. 22.
However, Oregon's focus during the bye week won't just be to call recruits, but to get ready for its road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.