Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Pushing For Top-100 Wide Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks signed one of the most underrated wide receiver classes in the 2026 cycle with five-star signee Jalen Lott leading the way. But now, the Ducks are looking ahead to the 2027 cycle and have already identified one of their priority targets at the wide receiver position.

Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is a top wide receiver in the 2027 cycle and has been getting courted by Oregon since the beginning of 2025, when they offered him.

Ducks Closing In?

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) runs a route during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported that the Ducks are going to be one of the top contenders in the recruitment of Guerrant.

"Early in the 2027 cycle Oregon is well-situated with the nation’s best in Harper Woods (Mich.) High playmaker Dakota Guerrant. The state of Michigan’s No. 1 prospect and No. 7 wide receiver in the land has been out to Eugene three times already," Wiltfong said.

Oregon has been very aggressive in their search for a true, top-end talent at the wide receiver position in the 2027 cycle. The Ducks previously held a commitment from five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and are now in the thick of it for Guerrant.

Guerrant's Recruiting Profile

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best players in the Great Lakes region, Guerrant checks in as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 48 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is the top-ranked player from Michigan.

He is one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the 2027 cycle with 38 offers.

It won't be easy for the Ducks to get Guerrant out of his home state. Michigan is pushing hard for the top-ranked in-state recruit. The Wolverines have a 76 percent chance of reeling in Guerrant according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

However, Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has proven to be an effective and persuasive recruiter. There's quite a bit of time from now until Guerrant signs, giving the Ducks plenty of chances to leave an lasting impression on of the country's best pass catchers.

Other 2027 Wide Receiver Targets

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another wide receiver recruit that the Ducks have been recruiting is four-star Osani Gayles. He is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 44 player in the country. Rivals' RPM has the Ducks with a 20 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.

Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is another top recruit that Oregon has been going after. Warren is ranked as the No. 33 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Ducks have a 44 percent chance of acquiring Warren according to the RPM.

If Oregon is able to land multiple of their top wide receiver targets in the 2027 cycle, it could make for a historic haul for the Ducks.

