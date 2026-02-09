Drew Mehringer Doesn't Hold Back About Oregon Ducks Running Back Recruit

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. thrived in the team’s offense as true freshmen. The program is set to welcome a loaded 2026 recruiting class, which includes another exciting four-star running back.

The Ducks’ new offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer, spoke about what incoming running back Tradarian Ball brings to the running back room.

What Running Back Tradarian Ball Adds

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ball is a consensus four-star recruit and a consensus top-10 running back in the 2026 class. He helped Texas to a 10-2 record as a senior and has the opportunity to continue his success at the collegiate level.

“Tradarian Ball. Freak athlete, 10.5 100-meter kid,” Mehringer said per 247Sports. “He's from Texarkana, right down the street from LaMichael James' high school. He's the No. 4 running back in the country, four-star player, and the only running back in the country to have both 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards rushing. Freakazoid athlete.”

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks have a lot to look forward to with Ball’s addition. He rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns on 140 carries as a senior. Ball also received 63 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Ball ends up panning out anything like former Oregon running back LaMichael James, he’ll have a bright future ahead of him. James was the top running back recruit in Texas coming out of high school. He ended up scoring 58 total touchdowns in his three seasons with the Ducks and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010.

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's Oregon Timeline Amid Texas Tech Uncertainty

MORE: Oregon Ducks Add Their Next Potential Walk-On Great

MORE: Top-10 Oregon Players With Highest NIL Valuation Signal A New Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon’s 2026 Running Back Room

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks return Hill and Davison, but they lost some of the depth that surrounded them. Running backs Jayden Limar, Makhi Hughes and Jay Harris all transferred out, while veteran running back Noah Whittington ran out of eligibility.

Hill and Davison are widely predicted to be at the top of the depth chart in the fall. Ball could make his case to be the third running back onto the field. He was among the early enrollees in the 2026 recruiting class, so he’s had extra time to learn the system. Ball also has the capability to act as a returner, which may give him more opportunities to play.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Lanning and the Ducks added four-star running back Brandon Smith late in the cycle, who could also compete for the third spot on the depth chart. Smith, a top recruit in the state of California, was the Fresno Bee’s Player of the Year. He rushed 255 times for 2,189 yards and 32 touchdowns. Smith also caught 25 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

Another option is former Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price, who transferred to Oregon in the offseason. Simeon started his career at Mississippi State and Coastal Carolin before heading to Colorado in 2025. He dealt with injuries last season that kept him out for all but four games.

Price rushed for two touchdowns and 143 yards on 21 carries for the Buffaloes when he was healthy. He adds a veteran presence to the Oregon running back room that the Ducks lack and could get snaps over the freshmen duo of Ball and Smith.