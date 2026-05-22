Oregon Recruiting Flexes Rare Connection With Local High School

The Oregon Ducks continue to be one of the nation’s powerhouses on the gridiron, not only during football season, but on the recruiting trail as well. Oregon consistently recruits some of the best prospects in the country, but a few players entering the program in 2026 come from just about 15 miles away from Autzen Stadium at Willamette High School in Eugene, Oregon.

Three student-athletes from Willamette’s football program are set to join the Ducks for the upcoming season. Defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, who joined Willamette’s football program back in 2024, is already working out with Oregon as an early enrollee, while offensive lineman Aiden Lewey and wide receiver Hunter Vaughn are set to walk on to Oregon’s football program in the fall.

Willamette’s Hunter Vaughn, center, runs against Sheldon during the first half. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I really feel like all three guys are in a great place, and I think they're going to get a competitive opportunity, and that's really all you can ask for,” Willamette head coach Josh Line said in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Olivia Cleary. “And then short drive for Coach Lanning, that's the other bonus.”

In the modern era of college football, where the transfer portal and NIL have transformed roster building into a national race for talent, it is increasingly rare to see a national championship contender like Oregon add three local players from the same high school in one class. But for Line, who played fullback for the Ducks from 1999 to 2001 under Mike Bellotti, the opportunity came from more than just geography.

The talent was undeniable.

Staying Home to Play for Oregon

Cumberland arrived at Willamette in 2024 and quickly developed into one of the top defensive linemen in the country. The 6A standout recorded 102 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks during his senior season while also contributing offensively.

Despite suffering injuries from a car accident this spring that forced him to miss the remainder of spring football, Cumberland remains one of Oregon’s most intriguing young defensive linemen entering the future.

Willamette’s Tony Cumberland, center, runs into the end zone against Sheldon. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewey’s story is one that many Eugene kids dream about growing up. The 6-3, 260-pound offensive lineman grew up an Oregon fan and earned his preferred walk-on opportunity earlier this year before quickly committing to stay home and wear green and yellow.

Then there is Vaughn, whose rise may have been the most unique of the three. After making the jump from Class 1A eight-player football at North Douglas to Oregon 6A football at Willamette, Vaughn exploded for 50 receptions, more than 1,000 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns during his senior season.

Adjusting to the College Level

Still, Line knows the jump from high school football to Oregon football will test all three players immediately.

“Well, it's changed a lot, but I will say there's something that hasn't changed, which is the difference between what happens on the field in high school and what happens on the field in college, the speed, the size … that's going to be the biggest rude awakening, and you can't really be ready for that. I don't, I mean, it's like having a kid, you just can't be ready,” said Line.

Former Oregon players Jeremiah Johnson, left, Josh Line and Marshaun Tucker lead practice at Willamette High School in Eugene Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You got to have a desire to do it," he continued. "You got to be ready to roll with the punches and take the good with the bad, and have hope that you're going to continue to get opportunities to get better. But they're ready, I mean, they are ready to go, and yes, it's a significant difference. It's like going from kindergarten to 12th grade all at once.”

Line believes what separates these three players is not just athletic ability, but the maturity and discipline they bring with them into a college football environment. At a program like Oregon, talent alone is rarely enough to survive the day-to-day demands that come with competing for playing time, balancing academics, and adjusting to the intensity of a national powerhouse. According to Line, all three players have already built habits that should help ease that transition.

“All three of them have physical capabilities that match the expectation that the staff's going to have for them on the field. So that number one is always the first criteria. You don't get opportunities like these three guys have gotten unless you have that,” said Line. “The other part of it is just personal habits … being on time, having a strong work ethic, being pliable, willing to learn.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Line, development goes far beyond football. He believes the culture Dan Lanning has established at Oregon aligns closely with the values Willamette’s coaching staff emphasizes every day.

“There's no better program in the country when it comes to developing young men off the field and helping them learn the things that they need to learn,” Line said of the Ducks.

Building a Standard at Willamette High School

The close proximity between Eugene and Oregon’s campus could also play a major role in helping the transition, especially for walk-ons adjusting to the demands of college football.

“All of them have a great foundation and are prepared and ready to keep and learn, and I'm a phone call away, but I'm also a short drive away, and not just me, but other coaches on my staff as resources, because there's going to be times when they get discouraged. There's going to be times when they, you know, start to doubt. Having that network close by that they have learned to trust is going to be really helpful for them in their career.”

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with three players heading to Oregon in the same class, Line does not necessarily view the relationship between Willamette and the Ducks as a “pipeline.” In today’s recruiting landscape, earning an opportunity with the Ducks still requires a rare combination of physical ability, work ethic, and long-term potential.

While the recent success of Willamette players has undoubtedly put more eyes on the program, Line emphasized that Oregon’s staff is ultimately going to recruit the players they believe can compete at the highest level, regardless of where they come from.

“I think if you have guys that are capable of playing at Oregon, they will give you an opportunity to make your case, but that being said, they're also a national recruiter. They're not just taking anybody,” said Line. “We are just grateful that they have seen the potential in some of our players, and we hope that continues.”

Willamette coach Josh Line cheers his team before the beginning of the second half against Thurston. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, the impact on Willamette’s locker room is undeniable.

“We've had more recruiters come through Willamette High School than I've ever had at any school I've been at, everybody's seeing this happen, and it motivates kids, but it also sends a clear message.”

That message Line is referring to goes beyond football ability alone.

“A lot of guys that are getting opportunities right now are some of our best students, are some of our best guys in the community,” Line said. “The talent brings recruiters to the doors, the transcripts get them moving in the direction of offers and getting guys scholarships.”

These three additions to Oregon’s roster represent more than just another recruiting milestone. They reflect the continued growth of a program that is raising the standard both on and off the field while still proving local athletes can compete at the highest level of college football.

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