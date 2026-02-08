Oregon Ducks Gain Recruiting Momentum With Four-Star Flip Target

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is trending toward securing commitments from multiple top recruits in the 2027 class. The program is also in contention to flip a top cornerback recruit: Georgia Bulldogs commit Donte Wright.

Wright wore an Oregon arm sleeve on Saturday during practice drills in Las Vegas. If he does flip from Georgia, the Ducks are considered to be among the top candidates.

Breaking Down Cornerback Donte Wright’s Recruitment

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wright is a four-star cornerback, the No. 34 player nationally, the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 3 player in the state of California, according to 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in June 2025.

The Ducks offered Wright on Feb. 4, 2024, nearly a year before the Bulldogs extended their offer. Wright took an unofficial visit to Eugene on Apr. 21, 2025. The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins are other teams to watch out for if he does flip his commitment.

Wright recently returned to Eugene at the end of January. Oregon hosted recruits for Junior Day events.

The environment is great, a lot of top '27 recruits are out,” Wright told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “They have been great to me and my mom, and coach Dan and I continue to build our relationship. I see what he is trying to do with this talent out here.”

The cornerback also competes in track and field, where he’s displayed his speed. He’s ran sub-10.80 in the 100 meters on multiple occasions. He also has experience starting at both cornerback and safety for Long Beach Poly High School.

Oregon’s Closing in On Top Recruiting Targets

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It’s still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but the Ducks are already up to four commitments. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett has been committed since June, while linebacker Sam Ngata committed at the end of January and offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder both committed on Feb. 1.

Lanning turns his attention to securing additional commitments in the 2027 class. The Ducks are trending toward a commitment from four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, who attended Junior Day in January. Guerrant is one of the top wide receivers in the class and recorded 670 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 37 receptions in 2024.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another wide receiver target, three-star Eli Woodard, is announcing his commitment on Feb. 10. Oregon is one of the four finalists, as well as USC, Michigan and Missouri.

The No. 14 edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class is Rashad Streets, who also attended Junior Day in Eugene. He posted two days after his visit that he had “big news” dropping soon. The Ducks are listed as one of his 12 finalists. Streets posted 39.5 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 43 hurries, five forced fumbles and two blocked punts as a junior in 2025.

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl was the latest player predicted to land with the Ducks. Mencl’s father told Rivals that Oregon is the school that’s been in contact with Mencl the most, and praised the program’s facilities. Mencl tallied 33 passing touchdowns, 3,815 passing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns as a junior.